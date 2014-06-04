New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (June 2014)
Sontronics Aria
Every month our sister magazines, Computer Music and Future Music, put the latest music tech gear through its paces - from MIDI interfaces and pocket-money plugins to high-end hardware synths, it all runs through their pages.
We've collected all of the reviews to feature on the site in May, originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 204/205 and Future Music issue 278/279, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team. First up it’s the new Aria condenser from mic wizards Sontronics…
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The Aria delivers a silky smooth response with a touch of valve flavour thrown in for good measure.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sontronics Aria review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 278)
BUY: Sontronics Aria currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
ProGuard Lin-Ear PR20 Music Earplug
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Comfortable, effective and affordable. What's your excuse?”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ProGuard Lin-Ear PR20 Music Earplug review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 278)
IK Multimedia Master EQ 432
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Demanding on the host computer it may be, but Master EQ 432 is a classic reborn, complete with the original's limitations."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia Master EQ 432 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 204)
BUY: IK Multimedia Master EQ 432 currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Softube Console 1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Specialist in remit; superlative in quality, Console 1 brings you SSL-style workflow and sound, with a few quirks and at a price.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Softube Console 1 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 204)
BUY: Softube Console 1 currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Waves MetaFilter
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“MetaFilter is effective, efficient and sounds gorgeous, but it could be more aggressive and doesn't do anything particularly original.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves MetaFilter review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 204)
BUY: Waves MetaFilter currently available from:
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
IK Multimedia GrooveMaker 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Those who want to get started in music production should look elsewhere, but this could be fun for kids.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia GrooveMaker 2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 204)
Voxengo Elephant 4.0
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Elephant 4 is one of the best-sounding, most informative mastering limiters and metering plugins that money can buy - simple as that.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Voxengo Elephant 4.0 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 204)
Toontrack EZdrummer 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Still a closed shop in terms of sound design, but EZdrummer 2 sounds so good and works so well that you probably won't care.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Toontrack EZdrummer 2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 205)
BUY: Toontrack EZdrummer 2 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Tracktion Software Corporation Tracktion 5
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Tracktion requires a very specific approach and doesn't offer much in terms of bundled plugins, but it's powerful for the money.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tracktion Software Corporation Tracktion 5 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 204)
Toontrack The Rock Warehouse SDX
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Toontrack's Rock Warehouse offers a diverse range of drums that will appeal to the widest part of Toontrack's user-base.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Toontrack The Rock Warehouse SDX review
BUY: Toontrack The Rock Warehouse SDX currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
Kymatica Sector
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Sector is engrossing, beautiful, wild and a fine addition to the iPad music studio.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Kymatica Sector review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 204)
Audiobro LA Scoring Strings Version 2.5
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“With its detailed control parameters it takes a while to learn but it's worth it. Great sounding strings.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audiobro LA Scoring Strings Version 2.5 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 279)
Steinberg UR44
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A compact, rugged and capable interface with excellent DSP extras and top-notch Cubase integration.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Steinberg UR44 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 279)
BUY: Steinberg UR44 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Kush Audio Pusher
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Combining characterful compression and saturation in one unique plugin, Pusher is futuristic, versatile and performs superbly.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Kush Audio Pusher review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 204)
BUY: Kush Audio Pusher currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Frodebeats Oscillotron
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“All in all, Oscillotron is a well-produced synth soundbank based on an impressive line-up of source instruments, in a surprise-free interface at a reasonable price.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Frodebeats Oscillotron review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 204)
Arturia BeatStep Controller
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Fun, useful and flexible and, despite a few omissions, packs a big punch for the price.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia BeatStep Controller review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 279)
BUY: Arturia BeatStep Controller currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Liine Lemur 5
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A useful update to an already brilliant and incredibly fun app, particularly for those who like to make their own controllers.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Liine Lemur 5 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 205)
DSI Prophet 12 Module
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It has the P12K sound engine and features, but it's pricey and misses the knob-per-function ethos.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DSI Prophet 12 Module review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 279)
BUY: DSI Prophet 12 Module currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Best Service Cantus
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“While a monk-based vocal ROMpler is obviously something you have to really need to actually drop €199 on, Cantus is the one to get!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Best Service Cantus review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 204)
BUY: Best Service Cantus currently available from:
UK: Thomann
Amazing Noises Dark Synth
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A fantastically capable sound design synth for Max For Live users, but it comes at a price in terms of system resource usage.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Amazing Noises Dark Synth review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 205)
Soulsby Atmegatron Synthesizer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An interesting synth that cuts its own sonic furrow and can change identity with the press of a mouse.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Soulsby Atmegatron Synthesizer review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 279)
BUY: Soulsby Atmegatron Synthesizer currently available from:
UK: Thomann
UVI Vector Pro
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's a solid addition to UVI's consistently excellent range of synth ROMplers”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UVI Vector Pro review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 204)
Waves Morgan Page EMP Toolbox
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“No new plug-ins but an effects suite to considerably enhance your mixing and mastering capabilities.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves Morgan Page EMP Toolbox review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 279)
BUY: Waves Morgan Page EMP Toolbox currently available from:
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Canon Legria mini X
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“With great sound quality and fun creative possibilities, the Legria mini X is a sensible buy for musicians who make video content.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Canon Legria mini X review