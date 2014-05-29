UVI Vector Pro review

Another classic compilation ROMpler from UVI, with the sampled synths this time around comprising the Prophet VS and the Yamaha SY22 - the former very much the main event, and the whole lot totalling 30GB.

"Between them, the two VSes do a stunning job of capturing the sound of the original"

Presented as a preset-driven, single-layer pseudo-emulation and a deeper dual-layer version drawing on a large bank of raw waveforms, between them, the two VSes do a stunning job of capturing the sound of the original.

They've got that heady combination of digital bite and analogue warmth across a versatile spread of instrument types (pads, strings, bells/mallets, sweeps, arps, etc). The Yamaha, meanwhile, brings its own particular character via essentially the same front-end but minus the arpeggiators and step sequencers of the other two.

It's a solid addition to UVI's consistently excellent range of synth ROMplers. We can't help wondering when they might do something new with the interface, though...