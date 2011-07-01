New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (July 2011)
Korg nanoKey2 (£48)
Every month, MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
We’ve collated the latest synths, plug-ins, interfaces, outboard gear, apps, controllers and other products to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music, Future Music and Total Guitar’s test teams. All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 166/167, Future Music issue 241 and Total Guitar issue 215 and published on MusicRadar throughout June.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: Korg’s NanoKey 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Mini controllers are all about making music on the move or saving precious desk real estate, and the nanoKey2 fulfils this role well.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg nanoKey2
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 166)
BUY: Korg nanoKey2 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Korg nanoKontrol2 (£60)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The new version of the nanoKontrol seems more geared towards mixer control.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg nanoKontrol2
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 166)
BUY: Korg nanoKontrol2 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Korg nanoPad2 (£60)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The original nanoPad pleased us greatly with its sturdy, responsive drum pads, and now they've grown in number from 12 to 16.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg nanoPad2
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 166)
BUY: Korg nanoPad2 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
4Pockets MeTeoR (£11.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you just want to record and mix audio on-the-go, then Meteor is highly recommended.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: 4Pockets MeTeoR
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 166)
Tascam DR-05 (£109)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The DR-05 simple but highly effective.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tascam DR-05
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 215)
BUY: Tascam DR-05 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Way Out Ware SynthX (£3.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Once they get the stability issues fixed, this one'll be a no-brainer.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Way Out Ware SynthX
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 166)
Tim Bolstad Dingsaller (£2.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Dingsaller is a humdinger!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tim Bolstad Dingsaller
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 166)
DMG Audio Compassion ((£150)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“There's a lot to learn! An outstanding, musical dynamics tool that's a jack of all trades and master of most.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DMG Audio Compassion
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 166)
Waves Aphex Vintage Aural Exciter (£159)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Like a real Aural Exciter, this emulation is by no means essential - yet it offers a sound that's seductive in certain situations.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves Aphex Vintage Aural Exciter
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 166)
BUY: Waves Aphex Vintage Aural Exciter currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Korg Kronos (£3118)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Simply put, Korg has made one of the best-sounding and most fully featured keyboards to date.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Kronos
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 241)
BUY: Korg Kronos currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Full Compass
Fairlight Player (£6)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A true emulation, for better or for worse. A rich source of excellent world-famous sounds, though.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fairlight Player
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 241)
Universal Audio UAD-2 Lexicon 224 Reverb ($349)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A faithful and simply sumptuous-sounding Lexicon 224 emulation. Soon to be a go-to reverb.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio UAD-2 Lexicon 224 Reverb
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 241)
Generic Audio Preceptor (£3600)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A serious tool for a serious price that will pay back dividends in tracking, mixing and mastering.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Generic Audio Preceptor
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 241)
Native Instruments Komplete Audio 6 (£249)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Ideal intro package or superb second interface. Sounds good, works first time and is built to last.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: NI Komplete Audio 6
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 241)
BUY: NI Komplete Audio 6 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Universal Audio 4-710d (£2039)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A complete front-end solution that delivers flexible high fidelity with creative tone shaping.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio 4-710d
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 241)
BUY: Universal Audio 4-710d currently available from:
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Lexicon PCM Native Effects (£870)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A super-classy set of effect algorithms that further enhance Lexicon's reputation.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lexicon PCM Native Effects
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 241)
BUY: Lexicon PCM Native Effects currently available from:
UK: DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
ValhallaDSP ValhallaRoom ($50)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Minor operational grumbles aside, ValhallaRoom has it where it counts with its fabulous-sounding reverbs.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ValhallaDSP ValhallaRoom
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 166)
SoundToys Devil-Loc Deluxe ($129)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Another analogue modelled hit from SoundToys, and one that's particularly delightful on drums and loops.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SoundToys Devil-Loc Deluxe
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 166)
BUY: SoundToys Devil-Loc Deluxe currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Rob Papen Punch (£125)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Another winner from the Papen stable, Punch sounds awesome and is fair bursting with powerful features.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rob Papen Punch
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 167)
BUY: Rob Papen Punch currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
