New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (August 2015)
Siren Audio Generative 2
Last month saw a raft of new reviews of everything from plugins, to monitoring systems, audio interfaces, iPad apps and signature software.
All of the following reviews were originally published in Future Music and Computer Music magazines and featured on the site throughout July. First in the queue, it's Siren Audio's Generative 2...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Generative 2's various foibles limit its appeal, but those who love obscure tools may find it diverting and even useful."
3 out of 5
Zynaptiq Morph 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Morph 2 might take a toll on your system, but it's powerful, beautiful and unique-sounding. If you can afford it, get it."
4.5 out of 5
Waves Butch Vig Vocals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A top plugin from a top producer, Butch Vig Vocals is a one-stop shop for rock and pop frequency and dynamics processing."
4 out of 5
PSP Audioware MasterQ2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Version 2 of PSP's professional EQ plugin is full of new features and enhancements, and it still sounds phenomenal."
4.5 out of 5
Exponential Audio Excalibur
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With its new-school take on the old-school multieffects concept, Excalibur is a refreshing effort - and it sounds awesome!"
4.5 out of 5
Output Audio Signal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Signal is dramatic and powerful, and limitless in rhythmic potential."
4.5 out of 5
Sugar Bytes Cyclop iPad Edition
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"We love it every bit as much on iPad, where it feels perfectly at home."
4.5 out of 5
Sonarworks Reference 3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Reference 3 offers a truly effective route to improved speaker and headphone clarity, and it's also brilliantly simple to use."
4 out of 5
Audient iD14
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Combining sumptuous audio quality with a great collection of extras, the iD14 is excellent value."
5 out of 5
Apogee Ensemble Thunderbolt
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A stunning sounding interface with flexible I/O, clear front-panel control and low latency recording."
4.5 out of 5
Image-Line FL Studio 12
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Feature-packed and gorgeous, FL Studio 12 sees a leap forward in the design and usability of this hugely popular PC DAW."
4.5 out of 5
Spectrasonics Omnisphere 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Omnisphere 2 is an absolute triumph of virtual instrument design, perfect for those looking to create exciting new sounds."
5 out of 5
Korg/littleBits Synth Pro Expansion Pack
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The new modules add a whole extra layer of creative potential to the Korg/littleBits set-up."
4 out of 5
Zoom Q8 Handy Video Recorder
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A practical addition to your gigbag to record both audio and visuals."
3.5 out of 5
HoRNet Channel Strip MK3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"ChannelStrip MK3 sounds lovely, benefits from two dynamics modules, and is well- priced - but there are a few omissions."
3.5 out of 5
zplane Elastique Pitch 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Top-quality pitch-shifting and countless creative options make this a winner."
4.5 out of 5
Kush Audio Clariphonic DSP mkII
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It's not an EQ in the conventional sense, but Clariphonic DSP mkII is quasi-magical in its sweetening and enhancing powers."
4.5 out of 5
Sonic Charge Echobode
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Wild, weird and most definitely wonderful, we couldn't be happier to see Echobode unchained from Reason and bestowed upon users of other hosts. Get it today."
5 out of 5
Wide Blue Sound Orbit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For textures, soundscapes and rhythm beds, Orbit sounds phenomenal, programs intuitively, and is worth every penny."
4.5 out of 5
Impact Soundworks Pearl Concert Grand
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Pearl Concert Grand sounds lovely and plays well, holding its own against competing pianos costing considerably more. Well played, Impact Soundworks."
4.5 out of 5
MunroSonic Egg 100 Monitoring System
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Stunning visually and sonically, the Egg 100 package isn't cheap, but sets the bar for compact nearfields."
4.5 out of 5
Korg Electribe Sampler
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Not the perfect sampling solution, but fun to use and a creative alternative to the ever-present DAW."
4 out of 5
Roland JD-XA Synth
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The JD-XA is unique and inspiring and wears many hats admirably. Time to get saving!"
4.5 out of 5
Genelec 8000 Series SAM Monitors
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Genelec's all in one monitoring package offers all you need for monitoring nirvana."
4.5 out of 5
