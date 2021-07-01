Start your Independence Day weekend with a bang, as Musician's Friend and Guitar Center reveal their 4th of July sales

With Independence Day right around the corner, it's time to light up the BBQ, set up the fireworks and grab a bargain on a new piece of music gear! The early 4th of July celebrations kick off with a bang this year, as Musician's Friend is offering up to 30% off a wide range of gear from electric guitars and acoustic guitars, to microphones and digital pianos. The folks over at Guitar Center are also getting in on the action and have slashed prices in their early access 4th of July sale . So, no matter what you are looking for you’ll be sure to find a bargain this holiday weekend.

We must say we're very impressed with what's on offer right now. There's a saving to be had on all the heavy hitters from the world of guitar, from Fender and Martin to Vox and Line 6. So if you're a 6-string connoisseur, you'll be sure to find something to get excited about. Although, it's not all guitar-related savings on offer, there are also deals to be had on everything from EV microphones and PA systems, as well as digital pianos and DJ controllers.

Below we've picked out a few of our favourites from both sales, but be warned as you only have until July 7th to bag yourself a bargain from Musician's friend, and the Guitar Center offers are available for a "limited time", so be quick!

Guitars

Fender Road Worn '50s Telecaster: $1,099.99 , now $899.99

There's something about an instrument that's been worn in and played. The battle scars a guitar picks up on the road give it character and a sense of authenticity. With the Fender Road Worn '50s Telecaster, you get the feel and look of an old guitar without the need to play it around town for a decade - and with $200 off at Musician's Friend, it won't break the bank either! View Deal

D'Angelico Excel Series SS: Was $1,799.99, now £1,199.99

This single-cut hollow body is the perfect blues guitar. Offering the beautiful rich low-end you'd expect for a 15-inch-wide body, while the Seymour Duncan 59 Humbuckers provide a balanced vintage tone. Right now, Musician's Friend has slashed a massive $600 off this stunning guitar. View Deal

Martin 000 Special Carpathian: $2,449.99 , now $2,082.99

The incredible Martin 000 just got even fancier with the addition of a Carpathian spruce top. This exotic tonewood is sourced from the mountains of Transylvania and is famed for its exceptional tonal qualities - and with a saving of $367 at Musician's Friend, it may just be the best Martin deal you'll see this Independence Day. View Deal

Amps

Vox AC15C1 Limited Black & Tan: $799.99, now $679.99

The Vox AC15 is a legend of British tone and one of the most popular 15-watt tube amps on the market. The iconic "Top Boost" circuit delivers throaty classic rock tones, while the "Normal" channel offers pristine clean sounds. This stunning limited edition black and tan version has a whopping $120 off at Musician's Friend right now! View Deal

Keys

Casio CDP-S100 Digital Piano: Was $449.99, now $349.99

The Casio CDP-S100 has to be one of the best value for money options for a full 88 note weighted key stage piano. Perfect for beginners looking for a low-cost, space-saving piano or pros looking for a giggable instrument that's lightweight and sounds great. It becomes an even better option once you apply Musician's Friend's $100 discount! View Deal

Roland RP501R Digital Piano: Was $1,499.99, now $1,299.99

The Roland RP501R is a slimline digital piano packed with great features to help you on your piano playing journey. Loaded with a whopping 305 tones and 72 backing styles you’ll never get bored practicing again, not to mention the Bluetooth connectivity gives you access to piano apps such as Roland’s Piano Partner 2. Right now you can save a massive $200 off at Guitar Center! View Deal

Microphones

Electro-Voice ND76 Microphone: Was $129, now $99

A robust, quality microphone is a must for any singer, and the Electro-Voice ND76 is a strong contender for one of the top microphones for vocalists on a budget. This hot output mic delivers a clean, crisp sound, and is incredibly durable - and with $30 off at Musician's Friend, it's a no-brainer. View Deal

PA systems

Electro-Voice Evolve 50: Was $1,699, now $1,599

The Evolve 50M is a compact portable line-array system that's ideal for singer-songwriters, DJ's or even small bands. If the thought of setting up an entire PA fills you with dread, then don't worry! This all-in-one system couldn't be easier to use - and with $100 off you can sound better for less. View Deal

Drums