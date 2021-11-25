Save up to $150 on select TC Electronic effects with this superb Black Friday pedal sale at Sweetwater

Black Friday 2021 is upon us, and retailers everywhere have already begun slashing prices on tons of music gear. Whether you’re in the market for a brand-new acoustic guitar or looking to add another electric guitar to the collection, the Black Friday guitar deals are already coming in thick and fast.

The Ditto Looper has become somewhat of an industry standard looper pedal for guitarists. At a killer price point, it features everything you’d want from a no-nonsense looper pedal: a single-knob design for dialing in your loops, five minutes of loop time, true bypass circuitry so your tone remains intact at all times 24-bit recording for pristine audio quality. And now you can get it for even less. Read our full TC Electronic Ditto review .

The Mimiq Doubler is an essential pedalboard addition if you’re looking to achieve massive-sounding guitar tones. This little stompbox simulates the intricacies and imperfections associated with double-tracked guitars, turning your mono guitar signal into a stereo wash of tone. The Dubs switch even allows you to add extra overdubs for an even thicker sound. And whether you’re into jazz or metal, the Mimiq Doubler sounds great with both clean and high-gain tones. Get it now at a cool $34 discount. Read our full TC Electronic Mimiq Doubler review .

Touted as “TC Electronic’s flagship delay pedal” – and with good reason – the Flashback 2 X4 crams a wealth of killer features into a super affordable price bracket, including 10 unique delay types, 10 preset note subdivisions, expression and MIDI inputs and the ability to store up to six presets for easy recall. Oh, and there’s even an onboard looper, too, offering up to 40 seconds of loop time. This is one of the most comprehensive delay units on the market, and now you can get it for less.

And if you want to go the whole hog, the Plethora X5 TonePrint Multi-FX Pedalboard offers up basically every pedalboard effect you’ll ever need in one compact enclosure. Loaded with TC Electronic’s Hall of Fame 2 Reverb, Flashback 2 Delay, Sub n Up Octaver, Brainwaves Pitch Shifter, Corona Chorus, Vortex Flanger effects and more, this powerhouse multi-effects unit allows you to design your own pedalboard, with up to five slots available. And not only that; you can also save up to 127 pedalboard combination presets. The possibilities are pretty much endless with the Plethora X5, and now you can get it with a whopping $150 discount. Read our full TC Electronic Plethora X5 review .

