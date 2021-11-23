These four unmissable Black Friday sales for musicians are live now

Black Friday is this week - Friday 26 November to be exact - but the Black Friday music deals are already rolling in thick and fast. To save you some time, we’re scouring through the best offers on the web, and bringing you our picks for the biggest discounts, rarest deals and limited-time offers. Here, we've rounded-up the main offers from the biggest US retailers of musical instruments, studio and production gear, and live sound.

Every retailer has their own approach, with Sweetwater applying up to 70% off a large number of items, from guitar gear to software. Guitar Center is following a similar plan, with some chunky discounts on lots of items.

Musician’s Friend is offering 15% off when you spend $99 or more, making it fairly easy to get a good saving on some affordable gear if you’re just looking to stock-up on items or snag a cheeky discount.

Meanwhile Black Friday kings, Amazon is presenting a mixed bag across the board with some decent savings on name-brand items, as well as a number of consumables, plus loads of great beginner gear. It’s worth taking a good look as Amazon’s deals evolve daily, and often throw up a few surprises!

Don’t be fooled by the name! Guitar Center stocks everything, from guitars to studio gear, pianos to PA and beyond. GC is being generous with the discounts too, shaving hundreds of dollars off of hundreds of items across every product category. Click through to start browsing now.

As one of the US’ retail giants, Sweetwater brings you the widest range of the best products. Just a quick glance at its Black Friday offers reveals some incredible savings on everything from guitars, drums, keyboards, synths, DJ gear, podcasting and more. It’s nicely arranged too, so you’ll be able to find the stuff that interests you quickly.

With 15% discount when you spend $99 or more, now’s the time to head over to Musician’s Friend for decent savings across the board (over 16,000 qualifying items). If you’re not looking to spend loads of money, this could be a good chance to stock up on consumables such as strings, sticks and cables without having to splash out! Use the code BLACKFRIDAY at the checkout to secure your discount.

Black Friday pretty much owes its existence to the online behemoth. This year, we’re seeing brand-name discounts alongside accessories. The deals are constantly evolving too, so take a look to bag a bargain on a big name, or save money on the things you need. But don’t hang around, in our experience Amazon’s deals move fast!

