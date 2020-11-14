Save up to $100 on Shure cans with this killer Black Friday headphones deal

Surprise surprise, Sweetwater’s Black Friday deals are already causing quite a stir. We’ve already seen massive savings across electric guitars , drum sets , and anything else you could think of. This just might be our favourite deal yet though - up to $100 off a range of Shure headphones.

Sweetwater knows that not everybody has the time to scout around and do the research when looking to upgrade their studio headphones , so they’ve done all the hard work for you. Offered in their early-Black Friday music sale are four different pairs of high quality headphones, at three tempting price points.

Shure SRH440 Studio Headphones : Was $99, now $79

The Shure SRH440’s are quickly becoming one of the most popular choices when it comes to recording. Not only do they have a fantastically true-to-life frequency response, but the dense foam padding and closed back construction mean that you won’t fall victim to sound from inside the phones bleeding into your mics. If you’re an audiophile that wants to listen on-the-go, then the foldable design, included carrying case and detachable cable will be right up your street. Sweetwater’s limited-time offer knocks these down to only $79, so they won’t be around for too long.View Deal

Shure SRH840 Studio Headphones: Was $149, now $129

Optimized for recording and mixing, the SRH840’s from Shure deliver rich bass, a clear midrange and extended highs, all courtesy of the 40mm Neodymium drivers implanted in each earpiece. Those drivers, coupled with the thick foam earpads, mean you’ll never want to take them off. Shure has thought about the future too when it comes to these cans - the replaceable cable and included replacement earpads mean that your investment will be safe for years to come. Again, Sweetwater’s deals won’t be there forever - and for only $129, neither will these headphonesView Deal

Shure SRH1540 Studio Headphones: Was $499, now $399

Enveloping you in detailed highs, rich bass and a gorgeous midrange, the SRH1540’s are an excellent choice for studio monitoring. Their soundstage is spacious, allowing you to tweak your mixes with ultimate precision. The phones themselves sport Alcantara earpads, which provide comfort for those mammoth mixing sessions. With a Kevlar-reinforced cable, you won’t need to worry about your investment breaking down and with Sweetwater slashing the price to only $399, you won’t need to break the bank.View Deal

Shure SRH1840 Studio Headphones: Was $499, now $399

The SRH1840s are all about comfort and ultimate sound quality, and like the SRH1540’s they feature matched Neodymium drivers, an adjustable headband and a hard molded carrying case. These headphones however, sport an open-back construction for a more natural, speaker-like listening experience. This allows for a greater degree of depth in your mixes, which means better sounding recordings. Sweetwater’s early Black Friday deal knocks $100 off, so for just $399 you can elevate your mixes.View Deal

