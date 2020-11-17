Save a crazy 95% - that's $849! - on this iZotope plugin bundle at Sweetwater ahead of Black Friday

The big day is very nearly here, but Sweetwater clearly can't wait to get the Black Friday music deals going. If you're similarly low on patience, they have a big sale on just for you, with reductions of up to 60% across their whole range of music making gear.

This could very well be the pick of the bunch, however. Right now, you can grab a bundle of 9 of iZotope's well-regarded plug-ins, which would normally cost you $895, for a frankly ridiculous $49. Hit the link below now to check out the discount and details right away.

The plug-ins are delivered as downloads too, so this offer is a practical option in all territories globally.

This chunky plug-in bundle kicks off with Ozone Elements, a suite of mastering modules that will give your mixes a radio-ready sheen. while elsewhere in the polish department RX Elements is designed to nix unwanted sounds that can mar an otherwise great recording.

On the mixing side, Neutron Elements supplies you with a batch of plug-ins, while Nectar Elements is designed for vocal tracks.

Exponential Audio’s Excalibur, Phoenix Verb, and R2 are reverb and multi-effects powerhouses, and the bundle is rounded out with Trash 2 and Iris 2 for adding grit, texture, and synth and modulation effects.

