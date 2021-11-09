Save a colossal 67% off Native Instruments' E-Instruments and dramatically improve your home recordings

Now, the Black Friday plugin deals haven’t even officially begun yet, but, we are already seeing some eye-watering discounts hit the internet. This latest deal sees plugin pioneer Native Instruments offering up to 67% off a massive range of virtual instruments , ahead of Black Friday. Native Instruments are world leaders in virtual instruments with their state-of-the-art plugins being used to enhance everything from Grammy-winning albums to Hollywood blockbusters, and now you can get your hands on these epic plugins for a whole lot less.

One of the big drawbacks to recording in your spare room is that it’s incredibly difficult to fit in a 30 piece orchestra - well unless you live in Buckingham Palace. It’s no surprise, then, that most of us rely on a slew of digital instruments to round out our recordings. From drums to violins, basses to vintage synths, these virtual band members can really take your production level up a notch.

Be quick if you fancy grabbing this fantastic deal - as of writing this, you have 1 day and 17 hours to grab a bargain. For more recording software discounts, and plus discounts on mics, controllers and more, be sure to check out our Black Friday music deals hub, where we’ve collected all the best savings from across the internet.

NI E-Instrument Collection: £1,109 NI E-Instrument Collection: £1,109 , now £359

This extensive bundle collects a massive range of virtual instruments and includes Session Keys Electric R, Session Keys Electric S, Session Keys Electric W, Session Horns Pro, Session Strings Pro 2, and the new and improved Cremona Quartet, all for only £359!

NI Individual instruments: 50% off NI Individual instruments: 50% off

Okay, so maybe the above deal is a little overkill for your needs. Well, NI is offering 50% off individual instruments - meaning you can pick up just what you need and with some starting as low as £34.50, there is no excuse for sub-par sounds in your recordings now.

