Save a bundle with these Cyber Monday Dell XPS laptop deals

Dell’s XPS laptops are widely regarded as some of the best portable Windows music-making computers, so any chance to save on one is worth shouting about. And, this being Cyber Monday, there are plenty of discounts in play.
US users have several options to choose from, including a 9th-gen Core i7 XPS 15 with $400 off, and an XPS 13 containing a 10th-gen Core i7 processor for as little as $1,049.
US Dell XPS deals
Dell XPS 15:
$1,649 $1,249.99
If you're happy with a 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, the $400 saving on offer here should look pretty enticing. You can also save $400 on a 9th-gen i7 model with 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, or a whopping $550 on a 9th-gen i7 model with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, down to $1,299.View Deal
Dell XPS 13:
$1,249.99 $1,049.99
If you're in the market for a smaller XPS machine, this 13.3-inch model with a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD might do the trick, particularly as you can save $200.View Deal
In the UK, meanwhile, the new XPS 15 with a 10th-gen Core i5 processor has a hefty discount. This particular model comes with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, along with Intel UHD graphics. There’s a 15.6-inch FHD+ display and, of course, Windows 10 Home comes included.
UK Dell XPS deal
New Dell XPS 15:
£1,618.99 £1,169 at Dell UK
Save £449.99 on this 15.6-inch Dell XPS, which contains a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSDView Deal
