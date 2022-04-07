Save 69% on Output's epic plugin bundle - as used by Kendrick Lamar and the makers of Stranger Things

If you produce your own music, you’ll know just how big a difference the right plugin can make to the final mix - especially when it comes to virtual instruments. Choosing the right instrument plugin can quickly turn a mediocre track into a polished soundscape fit for a Hollywood production. There’s only one hitch, these premium plugins can come with a pretty hefty price tag. Well, luckily, Output has the solution. Right now, you can bag a further 35% off their epic - and already massively reduced - plugin bundle (opens in new tab), which include all non-subscription engines, effects and expansions.

Not familiar with Output? Well, let us fill you in. This plugin pioneer has quickly established itself as a leader in the world of sample-based instruments since its launch in 2013. Its virtual instruments have been used on everything from albums by Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons to scores for hit TV shows such as Game of Thrones and Stranger Things.

So, with a user list like that, we can’t help but get excited when we see this bundle become a little more affordable. Included in the price is access to 10 sound engines and 22 expansions, including the likes of Analog Brass & Winds, Analog Strings, Substance, Exhale , Portal and so much more. Does this sound like something your DAW is sorely missing? Well, you have until 18 May to take advantage of this epic sale.

(opens in new tab) ﻿Output Plugin Bundle: Was £749, now £486 (opens in new tab)

When purchasing plugins, opting for a bundle usually makes the most financial sense, allowing you to grab a lot more for your money. This Output bundle would usually save you 65%, slashing the price from £2,278 to £749, but right now, you can save a further 35% for a limited time, bringing the final price to only £486. That’s a saving of £1,792!

