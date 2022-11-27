Save over 65% on Output's epic plugin bundle this Cyber Weekend - as used by Kendrick Lamar and the makers of Stranger Things

By Daryl Robertson
published

Expand your creativity with cinematic strings, epic brass, deep bass and more - get £2,278 worth of plugins for only £486

Output Black Friday
(Image credit: Output )

If you produce your own music, you’ll know just how big a difference the right plugin can make to the final mix - especially when it comes to virtual instruments. Choosing the right instrument plugin can quickly turn a mediocre track into a polished soundscape fit for a Hollywood production. There’s only one hitch, these premium plugins can come with a pretty hefty price tag. Well, luckily, Output has the solution. Right now, you can bag a further 35% off their epic - and already massively reduced - plugin bundle (opens in new tab), which includes all non-subscription engines, effects and expansions this Cyber Weekend.

Not familiar with Output? Well, let us fill you in. This plugin pioneer has quickly established itself as a leader in the world of sample-based instruments since its launch in 2013. Its virtual instruments have been used on everything from albums by Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons to scores for hit TV shows such as Game of Thrones and Stranger Things. 

So, with a user list like that, we can’t help but get excited when we see this bundle become a little more affordable. Included in the price is access to 10 sound engines and 22 expansions, including the likes of Analog Brass & Winds, Analog Strings, Substance, Exhale, Portal and so much more. 

Better yet, you can actually bag a further 35% off all plugins with the code FALLSALE35, meaning you can grab some studio effects as well! 

Does this sound like something your DAW is sorely missing? Well, you'll want to snap up this deal quickly, as it's only available for a limited time. For more epic deals, be sure to check out our Cyber Monday plugin deals page. 

﻿Output Plugin Bundle: Was £749, now £486 (opens in new tab)

﻿Output Plugin Bundle: Was £749, now £486 (opens in new tab)
When purchasing plugins, opting for a bundle usually makes the most financial sense, allowing you to grab a lot more for your money. This Output bundle would usually save you 65%, slashing the price from £2,278 to £749, but right now, you can save a further 35% for a limited time, bringing the final price to only £486. That’s a saving of £1,792! 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Explore more options with our studio buyer's guides

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson

I'm a Senior Deals Writer at MusicRadar, and I'm responsible for writing and maintaining buyer's guides on the site - but that's not all I do. As part of my role, I also scour the internet for the best deals I can find on gear and get hands-on with the products for reviews. I have a massive passion for anything that makes a sound, in particular guitars, pianos and recording equipment. In a previous life, I worked in music retail, giving advice on all aspects of music creation, selling everything from digital pianos to electric guitars, entire PA systems to ukuleles. I'm also a fully qualified sound engineer with experience working in various venues in Scotland.