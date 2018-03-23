SampleRadar: 216 free jazz keys samples

The musical conventions of jazz have crossed over to all manner of musical genres, from RnB to house and many more.

If your keyboard skills aren't up to snuff we can help you begin your jazz-influenced odyssey with this collection of samples, which includes riffs, chord hits and loops.

What you need to know

The jazz keys samples are divided into three main folders: Bassline and riff, chord hits and chordy loops.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The jazz keys samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Jazz keys samples: click to download

Jazz keys samples (240MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

