Prime Day MacBook Pro and Air deals 2022: save on Apple’s powerful M1-equipped music-making laptops

This year’s Prime Day music deals are in full swing, and with them comes some of the best ever price drops on Apple’s M1-equipped MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops on Amazon and beyond. So, whatever model and spec you’re after, you should have no problem finding the ideal laptop for music production with a hearty discount if you’re in the market.

When we reviewed the 13” MacBook Pro with M1 chip at launch we were impressed by the speed, battery life and overall ‘pro’ performance. And now with plenty of software and plugins fully compatible with the new machines, there’s no reason not to upgrade. Right now, the best offer on an M1 MacBook Pro is $200 off the 14" model with 16GB RAM and 512 GB SSD at Amazon (opens in new tab).

When we checked out Apple’s most affordable laptop, the M1 MacBook Air , we found it to be a fantastic music-making laptop for those on a budget, commending the ‘blazingly fast’ M1 chip. The best MacBook Air deal for Prime Day is $200 off the M1/8GB/512 SSD model at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

Will we see any Prime Day price-slashing on the new and available to pre-order M2 MacBook Pros and Airs? Only time will tell - and it's probably unlikely - but we’ll be sure to share the news as soon as we have anything to tell you.

Prime Day MacBook Pro deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB):

Was £1,899 now £1,735 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, ideal for big music projects.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB):

Was £2,399, now £2,235 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 16-inch MacBook Pro comes loaded with Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 cores and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

Prime Day MacBook Pro deals (US)

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB):

Was $1,299 now $1,099 @Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers mighty performance and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air M1, alongside beefier 8-core graphics. It's an epic deal at $200 off, too.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB):

Was $1,999 now $1,799 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution, too. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/1TB):

Was $2,499 now $2,299 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

For those music-makers with greater storage needs, the 1TB version of the 14" MacBook Pro is currently on sale at Amazon with a hearty $200 off. This machine features the high performance M1 Pro chip, as well as up to 17 hours battery life on a full charge.



(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB):

Was $2,499 now $2,299 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 16-inch MacBook Pro features Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, with 10 cores and a 16-core GPU. It also boasts a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs highlights include 16GB of RAM, plus a 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/1TB):

Was $2,699 now $2,499 @Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If only a terabyte is going to cut it for those big Logic or Final Cut projects, then this Prime Day deal is for you. Best Buy is currently offering $200 off the 1TB 16" MacBook Pro, which features the same lightning-fast M1 Pro chip, with 10 cores and 16 GPU cores, as well as 16GB of RAM and the Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display.

Prime Day MacBook Air deals (US)

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1/256GB):

Was $999 now $899 @Best Buy (opens in new tab)

It's no longer Apple's flagship laptop, but the MacBook Air still offers fantastic performance, thanks to the mighty M1 chip. And the battery life just can't be beaten (up to 14 hours).

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1/512GB):

Was $1,249 now $1,049 @Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you've got larger storage requirements the 2020 MacBook Air M1 with a 512GB SSD is also reduced this Prime Day. It's been slashed by $200, and boasts the same M1 chip, and almost unbeatable 14-hour battery life.

