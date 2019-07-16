Prime Day lightning deal: up to 73% off D'Addario acoustic guitar strings

Prime Day 2019: D'Addario is one of the leaders in acoustic guitar strings, and anyone seeking the company's long string life and dependable tone is in luck, thanks to a superb deal over at Amazon.

Five sets are available with up to 73% off, spanning a range of offerings from the company's top-quality NY Steel coated strings, designed to prolong string life even further than traditional offerings.

The sets are listed below, but you'll have to act fast - this is for a limited time only.

D'Addario EXP12-B25 Coated Acoustic Guitar Strings, 25 Sets, 80/20 Medium - 67% off

D'Addario EXP11 with NY Steel Acoustic Guitar Strings, 80/20, Coated, Light, 12-53 - 54% off

D'Addario EXP10 with NY Steel Acoustic Guitar Strings, 80/20, Coated, Extra Light, 10-47 - 60% off

D'Addario EXP13 with NY Steel 80/20 Bronze Acoustic Guitar Strings, Coated, Custom Light, 11-52 - 73% off

D'Addario EXP12 with NY Steel 80/20 Bronze Acoustic Guitar Strings, Coated Medium, 13-56 - 56% off

This offer expires at 8:05 PST on 16 July.