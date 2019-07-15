Prime Day lightning deal! Save 24% on Perris guitar straps

Prime Day 2019: There's a juicy saving to be had on these suede guitar straps from renowned hidemonger Perris Leathers.
They're available in a variety of colours, from natural to the above candy red, and are all pure leather with a snuggly sheepskin shoulder pad section. Cosy!
Don't hang around luxuriating, however, as these deals all expire at 4AM PST on July 15.
Perris leather guitar straps with Sheepskin padding: 24% off at amazon.com - now $22
Fully adjustable from 38" to 53", and featuring that cosy sheepskin padding.View Deal