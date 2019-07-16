Prime Day drum deal: 30% off Evans EMAD kick drum batter and resonant head pack

Prime Day: Evans' EMAD heads have developed a fierce reputation as one of the quickest ways to get a punchy, fat kick drum sound. For Amazon Prime Day, the online giant has reduced this double pack of EMAD bass drum heads.

The pack includes one EMAD batter - a single-ply, 10mm bass drum head, complete with two Evans EMAD external dampening rings - as well as the REMAD resonant head. The resonant head is also 10mm thick, and comes pre-cut with an offset port hole, allowing for easy mic placement.

If your bass drum could do with some new life, grab this Lightning Deal now and inject a tight, focussed low end punch to your kick!