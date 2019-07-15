Prime Day deal: Save over 30% on an Evans RealFeel drum practice pad

Prime Day 2019: A practice pad is an essential purchase for any drummer, and thanks to this Lightning Deal you can bag yourself an Evans RealFeel practice pad to build your chops with.

Amazon has discounted five versions of the RealFeel practice pads: 6-inch single and double-sided pads, a seven-inch single-sided pad, and single/double-sided 12-inch pads.

The best value deal is the single-sided 12-inch pad, featuring a gum-rubber playing surface for a realistic playing response. The pad can be mounted to any standard snare stand or played on a flat surface.