Polyend has dropped a quick look at the updated Seq MIDI sequencer

Polish innovator Polyend has announced a firmware update for its immensely popular Seq MIDI sequencer.
Version 2 is still very much in the beta phase, but Polyend are inviting the public to join.
New features to land so far are per-track tempo dividers and multipliers, plus improved rolls and manual step retriggering. The latter being a great improvement for live performances.
There is no word yet on when the new firmware will be finished and available for full release, but we hope have some news on that soon. In the meantime, check out the Polyend website for more info.