New tech gear of the month: review round-up (October 2017)
Togu Audio Line TAL-Dub-X
September saw our tech team reviewing plugins aplenty, Arturia's long-awaited audio interface and an all-new audio editor.
Find out how they all fared by clicking through the gallery. We'll start with the paid-for reboot of Togu Audio Line's free TAL-Dub...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Bringing the free TAL-Dub up to modern spec and making modest improvements to its sound and workflow, TAL-Dub-X is an excellent feedback delay plugin.”
FULL REVIEW: Togu Audio Line TAL-Dub-X
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Dada Life Endless Smile
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Like its meaty sibling, Endless Smile is so effortless to use that you’ll feel like you’re cheating.”
FULL REVIEW: Dada Life Endless Smile
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Divergent Audio Invasors
MusicRadar's verdict:
"While certainly not without its flaws, Invasors is well worth a look.”
FULL REVIEW: Divergent Audio Invasors
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
In Session Audio Riff Generation
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Expensive it may be, but Riff Generation is one of the deepest Kontakt libraries we’ve ever seen, conjuring original melodic patterns out of thin air.”
FULL REVIEW: In Session Audio Riff Generation
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
2nd Sense Audio ReSample
MusicRadar's verdict:
"It’s handsome, smooth and easy to use, but ReSample falls flat for its woefully inadequate processing workflow and general bugginess.”
FULL REVIEW: 2nd Sense Audio ReSample
2.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Waves Smack Attack
MusicRadar's verdict:
"There are plenty of superb transient shapers out there, but none have quite the same level of finesse as Waves’ colourful new take on the concept.”
FULL REVIEW: Waves Smack Attack
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
D16 Group Tekturon
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Tekturon is a Pandora’s box of rhythmic and spatial delay possibilities..”
FULL REVIEW: D16 Group Tekturon
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Max For Cats Pallas
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Pallas is a very interesting, flexible and well-designed synth, but it’s pushing up against the capabilities of its Max framework.”
FULL REVIEW: Max For Cats Pallas
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Arturia AudioFuse
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A nicely designed, highly configurable interface ready to have almost any sound source thrown at it.”
FULL REVIEW: Arturia AudioFuse
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)