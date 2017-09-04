In Session Audio Riff Generation review

Expensive it may be, but Riff Generation is one of the deepest Kontakt libraries we’ve ever seen, conjuring original melodic patterns out of thin air.

This 2.5GB Kontakt/Player library places a bank of five sound slots, each loading one of 255 multisampled electronic sounds, under the control of a MIDI-triggered step sequencer that auto-generates patterns for control of various per-step parameters, with note pitches snapping to your choice of scale/key.

Clicking the big Generate button sets all parameters to new values, while clicking the category-specific Generation buttons (Rhythm, Level, Pitch, etc) randomises the parameters relevant to that aspect of the patch.

Individual parameters within each category can also be regenerated, and every parameter can, of course, be manually edited. The specifics of the generative process are highly editable in the Generation Options page, with options including Include/Only Use Triplets, Max/Min Step Length, Max/Min Velocity, Deviate From Root percentage, Min/Max Stutter Rate and many more.

Expensive it may be, but Riff Generation is one of the deepest Kontakt libraries we’ve ever seen, conjuring original melodic patterns out of thin air.