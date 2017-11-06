New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (November 2017)

Last month was a big one for new music tech gear, as the best of the new autumn releases started to land.

Let's take a look at all the reviews that we posted on MusicRadar during October, starting with something brutal from Audio Damage.

MusicRadar's verdict:

"With its dual saturation types and LFO modulation, Audio Damage’s ear-shredding distortion plugin is an absolute belter!"

FULL REVIEW: Audio Damage Grind

4.5 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)