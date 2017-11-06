New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (November 2017)
Audio Damage Grind
Last month was a big one for new music tech gear, as the best of the new autumn releases started to land.
Let's take a look at all the reviews that we posted on MusicRadar during October, starting with something brutal from Audio Damage.
"With its dual saturation types and LFO modulation, Audio Damage’s ear-shredding distortion plugin is an absolute belter!"
FULL REVIEW: Audio Damage Grind
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Unfiltered Audio Instant Delay
"If you can’t afford Sandman Pro, Instant Delay gets you its most distinctive mode at a fair price, with a couple of minor improvements and the welcome bonus of native Roli Lightpad compatibility."
FULL REVIEW: Unfiltered Audio Instant Delay
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Audio Damage Kombinat Tri
"Kombinat has long been one of our favourite Audio Damage plugins, and with its Mix control and improved interface and filter, the third version is nothing less than essential."
FULL REVIEW: Audio Damage Kombinat Tri
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Magix Sound Forge Pro Mac 3
"With its solid features and functionality, plus some tasty iZotope goodies, the latest Sound Forge Pro Mac is the best yet, despite falling short of its Windows sibling."
FULL REVIEW: Magix Sound Forge Pro Mac 3
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Slate Digital Virtual Tube Collection
"In terms of adjustable parameters, there’s very little to them; but once you’ve heard Virtual Tube Collection’s three modules in action, you may not want to mix without them in your Virtual Mix Rack again."
FULL REVIEW: Slate Digital Virtual Tube Collection
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Dreadbox Abyss
"Despite lacking a few modern niceties, the Abyss is an excellent synth with analogue character by the bucketload."
FULL REVIEW: Dreadbox Abyss
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Softube Console 1 MkII
"A far more affordable price point and bigger range of compatible tools makes Console 1 look like an appealing proposition."
FULL REVIEW: Softube Console 1 MkII
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Native Instruments Maschine Mk3
"Maschine Mk3 takes the essence of Maschine Studio, adds an audio interface and touchstrip, and packs it all into the optimal form factor for stage and studio."
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Maschine Mk3
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Toontrack Superior Drummer 3
"SD3 is a world-class drum recording studio right there in your DAW. Utterly essential."
FULL REVIEW: Toontrack Superior Drummer 3
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
IK Multimedia Syntronik
"Essentially a massive, expensive synth ROMpler, Syntronik makes enough improvements to the formula to stand out from the crowd, and sounds fantastic."
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia Syntronik
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Synthogy Ivory II Studio Grands
"Another fine addition to the Ivory II line-up, but isn’t it about time that noughties-style GUI got a makeover?"
FULL REVIEW: Synthogy Ivory II Studio Grands
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
HoRNet DeeLay Plus
"HoRNet’s nifty plugin delivers a hell of a lot of delay action for the money."
FULL REVIEW: HoRNet DeeLay Plus
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
PSP Audioware PSP preQursor 2
"A superb musical EQ with bags of analogue soul and an uncanny ability to bring out the best in ‘live’ instruments and mixes."
FULL REVIEW: PSP Audioware PSP preQursor 2
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
LiquidSonics Seventh Heaven Professional
"Seventh Heaven Professional nails the Bricasti sound and vibe in a convolution plugin that feels amazingly algorithmic."
FULL REVIEW: LiquidSonics Seventh Heaven Professional
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Roli Seaboard Block
"A unique and high-quality MPE-capable, expandable, two-octave controller with a price that makes Seaboards more generally accessible."
FULL REVIEW: Roli Seaboard Block
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Universal Audio SSL 4000 G Bus Compressor
"A faithful and sublimely realistic take on the classic hardware bus compressor."
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio SSL 4000 G Bus Compressor
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Waves Brauer Motion
"Packing all the panning facilities you’re ever likely to need, plus a few cheeky extras, Brauer Motion is a spatialising winner."
FULL REVIEW: Waves Brauer Motion
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
OverTone DSP EQ4000
"Despite its basic GUI, EQ4000 is decent emulation of an SSL E Series EQ, at a knockdown price."
FULL REVIEW: OverTone DSP EQ4000
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Tokyo Dawn Labs Limiter 6 GE
"Up there with the best compressors and limiters, and much cheaper than most of them, Limiter 6 GE is an unmissable plugin."
FULL REVIEW: Tokyo Dawn Labs Limiter 6 GE
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)