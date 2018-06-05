New tech gear of the month: review round-up (June 2018)
Native Instruments Effects Series Mod Pack
The weather's been heating up, and so has the temperature in our tech reviews facility, as we've been testing some seriously hot gear recently
Here, we've rounded up all of the tech gear reviewed on MusicRadar during the month of May. We kick things off with the Native Instruments Effects Series Mod Pack.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A trio of slick, creative effects stocked with lots of creative presets, all at a very reasonable price.”
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Effects Series Mod Pack
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Sugar Bytes Aparillo
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A sound designer’s dream synth, Aparillo presents a unique technical proposition and sounds absolutely incredible.”
FULL REVIEW: Sugar Bytes Aparillo
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Korg Odyssey ARP
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The most authentic software ARP Odyssey money can buy, Korg’s excellent synth is the new flagship of their Collection.”
FULL REVIEW: Korg Odyssey ARP
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Waves Scheps Omni Channel
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A versatile channel strip that sounds gorgeous and is a delight to use.”
FULL REVIEW: Waves Scheps Omni Channel
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
FabFilter Pro-L 2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“What was already a first-choice limiter is now even more essential, with expanded scope for both mixing and mastering.”
FULL REVIEW: FabFilter Pro-L 2
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Sonnox VoxDoubler
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Deployed with due care and attention, VoxDoubler does an astonishingly good job of double-tracking vocals.”
FULL REVIEW: Sonnox VoxDoubler
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
WS Audio Trueno
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Trueno sounds good, but the trade-off in workflow isn’t worth it for most, we suspect.”
FULL REVIEW: WS Audio Trueno
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Universal Audio Arrow
MusicRadar's verdict:
“More than just a cut-down Apollo, Arrow’s bus-powering and form factor make it a genuinely mobile UAD-2/Unison interface.”
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Arrow
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Apple Logic Pro X 10.4
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Pound for pound, it’s hard to fault Logic’s feature set. The 10.4 update adds great new features at no extra cost to existing users.”
FULL REVIEW: Apple Logic Pro X 10.4
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Teenage Engineering PO KO! & PO Speak
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Two more fun, inspirational additions to the PO range. Speak is the pick here though - we can see it inspiring whole tracks!”
FULL REVIEW: Teenage Engineering PO KO! & PO Speak
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Roland TR-8S Rhythm Performer
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An excellent update that builds on the success of its predecessor in all the right ways. The best Roland release in some time.”
FULL REVIEW: Roland TR-8S Rhythm Performer
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Elektron Analog RYTM MKII
MusicRadar's verdict:
“There’s good reason to upgrade - the new hardware, user sampling, individual outs, and QPER are all indispensable additions.”
FULL REVIEW: Elektron Analog RYTM MKII
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Moog Model D for iOS
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Compared to existing emulations, this official app doesn’t bring many new features, but it sounds great and is well implemented.”
FULL REVIEW: Moog Model D for iOS
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
HEDD Audio Type 20
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Outperforming monitor speakers twice the price, they are a worthy investment for the serious producer or mixing/mastering engineer.”
FULL REVIEW: HEDD Audio Type 20
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)