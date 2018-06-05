New tech gear of the month: review round-up (June 2018)

The weather's been heating up, and so has the temperature in our tech reviews facility, as we've been testing some seriously hot gear recently

Here, we've rounded up all of the tech gear reviewed on MusicRadar during the month of May. We kick things off with the Native Instruments Effects Series Mod Pack.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“A trio of slick, creative effects stocked with lots of creative presets, all at a very reasonable price.”

FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Effects Series Mod Pack

4.5 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Future Music)