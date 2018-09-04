New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (September 2018)
Fender Player Jaguar
We've had a bumper crop of guitar goodies in the MusicRadar review studios over the last month.
So, to make life easier for you, we have rounded up all the guitar gear reviews that were published on the site within the month of August for your viewing pleasure. We start with the Fender Player Jaguar.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The Jaguar remains an acquired taste, but this is one of the most well-spec'd takes on the format yet.”
FULL REVIEW: Fender Player Jaguar
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
TC Electronic Aeon
MusicRadar's verdict:
“With the Aeon, TC Electronic has created a worthy challenger to the EBow that delivers on sound, build and price.”
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Aeon
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Fender Player Telecaster
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Fender's long-serving workhorse has never been more playable. A no-brainer.”
FULL REVIEW: Fender Player Telecaster
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
PRS SE Zach Myers Satin Quilt Stealth Ltd
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A nicely sorted guitar with considerable potential for the more eclectic player.”
FULL REVIEW: PRS SE Zach Myers Satin Quilt Stealth Ltd
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
EarthQuaker Devices Pyramids
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An incredibly comprehensive and inspiring array of studio quality flanger sounds crammed into a very approachable pedal.”
FULL REVIEW: EarthQuaker Devices Pyramids
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Pigtronix Philosopher’s Tone Germanium Gold Micro
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A combination of three sonic elements that can be mixed together makes this a versatile workhorse for any pedalboard.”
FULL REVIEW: Pigtronix Philosopher’s Tone Germanium Gold Micro
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Vola Oz 22 MF
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A pleasing riff on classic solidbody designs with a chunky neck and a clutch of classic tones.”
FULL REVIEW: Vola Oz 22 MF
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Ibanez Chorus Mini
MusicRadar's verdict:
“One of the best mini chorus pedals on the market.”
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez Chorus Mini
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Seymour Duncan Silver Lake
MusicRadar's verdict:
“In its price range the Silver Lake comes up against some stiff competition but it has a feature set that should hold plenty of appeal.”
FULL REVIEW: Seymour Duncan Silver Lake
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Ibanez Prestige AZ2204-ICM
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An immensely playable, versatile solidbody that can handle any genre you can throw at it.”
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez Prestige AZ2204-ICM
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Ibanez Prestige AZ204-TFF
MusicRadar's verdict:
“One of the more classic-looking models in the AZ series, the 204 delivers on every front: playability, tones and build quality.”
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez Prestige AZ204-TFF
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Wampler EQuator
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Utilitarian it may be, but there aren’t many more versatile pedals if you have the ’board space.”
FULL REVIEW: Wampler EQuator
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Lowden GL-10 WA
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Timeless, versatile, musical and beautifully made in a very classic handmade style it’s a welcome reminder that not every modern electric guitar has to be a clone of a past design.”
FULL REVIEW: Lowden GL-10 WA
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Ibanez Premium AZ224F-BIG
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A distinctive-looking, well put-together double-cut with a flexible set of sounds.”
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez Premium AZ224F-BIG
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Yamaha CSF3M
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The performance and build rise above any niche concept and it could be an instrument you keep returning to both at home and away, albeit something you may treasure too much to risk denting at that campfire sing-along.”
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha CSF3M
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Vola Vasti
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An impeccably put-together, hot-rodded boutique take on a classic outline.”
FULL REVIEW: Vola Vasti
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Ibanez Premium AZ242F-TSG
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you dig the finish, this is one superbly put-together double-cut.”
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez Premium AZ242F-TSG
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Jackson Soloist SL4X
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you have never played a Jackson, the SL4X will blow your mind.”
FULL REVIEW: Jackson Soloist SL4X
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Ernie Ball 40th Anniversary VP Pedal
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This basic design has been going strong since 1977 and that Kevlar update may give it another 40 years.”
FULL REVIEW: Ernie Ball 40th Anniversary VP Pedal
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Way Huge Pork & Pickle
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Bass players shouldn’t have all the fun with this tasty pedal.”
FULL REVIEW: Way Huge Pork & Pickle
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Hamstead Soundworks Odyssey
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you want a supremely flexible, pedalboard-friendly drive pedal, this is it.”
FULL REVIEW: Hamstead Soundworks Odyssey
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Italia Modena Challenge
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A vibrato-loaded blast from the past that won’t break the bank.”
FULL REVIEW: Italia Modena Challenge
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Supro Coronado II Vibrato
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A real grower.”
FULL REVIEW: Supro Coronado II Vibrato
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Godin Stadium 59
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Very little not to like here, especially the price which includes a good gigbag. Plug one in as soon as you can.”
FULL REVIEW: Godin Stadium 59
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
IK Multimedia iRig Stomp I/O
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Coupled with your iOS device, the iRig Stomp I/O becomes a handy self-contained package for practice with headphones.”
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia iRig Stomp I/O
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Free The Tone Programmable Analog EQ
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you approach tone like a watchmaker rather than an impulsive sculptor, this is the tool for you.”
FULL REVIEW: Free The Tone Programmable Analog EQ
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Dunlop Echoplex Preamp
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A prime candidate for an always-on pedal, this delivers tonal sweetening with boost if you need it.”
FULL REVIEW: Dunlop Echoplex Preamp
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Suhr Koko Boost Reloaded
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Versatility in a boost pedal - a clean or a tonally focused boost of your own choosing.”
FULL REVIEW: Suhr Koko Boost Reloaded
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Gordon Smith GS1 Heritage
MusicRadar's verdict:
“We’d strongly recommend you give this revitalised brand serious consideration.”
FULL REVIEW: Gordon Smith GS1 Heritage
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Wampler Reflection
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This easy-to-use pedal offers authentic-sounding spring sounds, making it a useful complement to an amp that doesn’t come equipped with a spring tank.”
FULL REVIEW: Wampler Reflection
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Hagstrom Viking Gold Top Artist Project
MusicRadar's verdict:
“For function band guitarists looking to cover all the bases and make a visual splash, this might just be the semi-hollow to beat.”
FULL REVIEW: Hagstrom Viking Gold Top Artist Project
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Seagull Guitars Maritime SWS CW GT QIT
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It doesn't have the most impressive electro system, but this cutaway has a unique unplugged voice that's well worth experiencing.”
FULL REVIEW: Seagull Guitars Maritime SWS CW GT QIT
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Patrick James Eggle Macon Jr
MusicRadar's verdict:
"This guitar lies at the start-point, price wise, of the ever-expanding Patrick James Eggle line and is simply a beautifully considered rock ’n’ roll machine that’ll suit your pub or arena stage in equal measure.”
FULL REVIEW: Patrick James Eggle Macon Jr
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Reverend Bolt-On Series Airsonic RA
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Okay, there is some familiarity in the profile but we can’t fault the build quality, playability, tuning stability tone and value for money. We’re converts for sure.”
FULL REVIEW: Reverend Bolt-On Series Airsonic RA
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Gordon Smith GS1000 Special Edition
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The GS1000 packs a little oomph that elevates it into boutique territory at a far from boutique price.”
FULL REVIEW: Gordon Smith GS1000 Special Edition
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)