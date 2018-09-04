New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (September 2018)

We've had a bumper crop of guitar goodies in the MusicRadar review studios over the last month.

So, to make life easier for you, we have rounded up all the guitar gear reviews that were published on the site within the month of August for your viewing pleasure. We start with the Fender Player Jaguar.

Read more: Fender American Acoustasonic Telecaster

MusicRadar's verdict:

“The Jaguar remains an acquired taste, but this is one of the most well-spec'd takes on the format yet.”

FULL REVIEW: Fender Player Jaguar

4 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)