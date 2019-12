One of the best mini chorus pedals on the market.

Where many minis end up going down the pristine Boss CE-2 route, the Chorus Mini takes the denser path of Ibanez's CS9.

It's a sweet, syrupy chorus that's very 80s (think Prince, Metallica), but the level control - a new addition for this mini version - affords extra versatility, with near-vibrato wobbles at higher levels and speeds, while you can nab a decent flanger approximation down the other end of the rate knob.