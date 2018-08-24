Dunlop Echoplex Preamp review

A prime candidate for an always-on pedal, this delivers tonal sweetening with boost if you need it.

Before boost was readily available in stompbox form, some guitarists used other equipment to give a little extra lift to their amp.

The Rangemaster treble boost was one favourite, while another option was to use an Echoplex EP-3 tape echo before your amp - but not necessarily with the echo effect engaged, as the EP-3’s FET-based preamp had a tonal mojo of its own that attracted the likes of Jimmy Page and Eddie Van Halen.

This pedal aims to recreate that, manifesting itself, to our ears, as a positive shift in the tonal perspective, making guitar tone more focused and present, with a little grit thrown in, too.

Boost takes place from about 1 o’clock on the knob and there’s 11dB available, so while it’s not going to turn a clean amp dirty, it still offers a juicy lift. While it’s a practical tool for kicking in extra whoomph for solos, you might just want this pedal on permanently as a tonal enhancer.