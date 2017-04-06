Metal Hammer Golden Gods roars back for 2017 - vote now!

The Metal Hammer Golden Gods in association with Orange Amplification is back for another year.

The 15th annual event will take place at IndigO2 at The O2 in London on Monday, June 12 – and you can vote for your favourite artists now by visiting the Metal Hammer Golden Gods website. There's a full list of nominations below.

Metal Hammer editor Merlin Alderslade says: “In December we were told that Metal Hammer may never exist again. What happened in the weeks and months after didn't just show the power and strength of our scene when we come together, but showed the world that Metal Hammer is a central part of our community and can still make amazing things happen like no other magazine can.

“We were blown away by the amazing support everyone showed us, and with the magazine now back on shelves and stacked with the best in heavy music every month, we can't wait to raise a glass to celebrate an amazing story and cement our comeback with a few thousand dear friends.

“You made this possible, and it's time to show the world what we can do. Let's party."

Jericho's back

Fozzy frontman and WWE megastar Chris Jericho will come straight from his appearance at this year’s Download to host the event – and he says he can’t wait to attend what will be an incredible night.

Jericho says: “Metal Hammer is back and so is Chris Jericho! And it's gonna be amazing to host the comeback party on the 15th anniversary of the Golden Gods!

“Metal Hammer call themselves the Defenders Of The Faith and I call myself Ian Hill, so it's a perfect match yet again.

“Metal Hammer is a torch bearer for metal and rock around the world – without them, heavy rock as we know it would be an entirely different place – a boring, stinky, One Direction-loving place. Let's rock!”

Voting is now underway, so what are you waiting for? Choose your favourites and they could be picking up prizes at the metal event of the year!

Editorial-chosen awards include Riff Lord presented by Century Media, Defender Of The Faith presented by Orange Amplification, Album Of The Year, Icon, Inspiration, Spirit Of Hammer and The Golden God.

Metal Hammer Golden Gods full list of nominees - vote at the awards website, here!

Best New Band

Zeal & Ardor

Venom Prison

Brutai

Puppy

Ocean Grove

Best Underground Band

Perturbator

Neurosis

Royal Thunder

Pallbearer

Anaal Nathrakh

Best UK Band

Bury Tomorrow

Architects

While She Sleeps

Tesseract

Orange Goblin

Best International Band presented by Nuclear Blast

Metallica

Opeth

Alter Bridge

Avenged Sevenfold

Korn

Breakthrough

Code Orange

Creeper

Oathbreaker

Ho99o9

Avatar

Best Live Band

Steel Panther

Letlive

Killswitch Engage

Mastodon

Ghost

Dimebag Darrell ‘Shredder’

Joel O’ Keeffe (Airbourne)

Kiko Loureiro (Megadeth)

Phil Manansala (Of Mice & Men)

Ben Bruce (Asking Alexandria)

Ben Weinman (The Dillinger Escape Plan)

Best Independent Label

Nuclear Blast

Cooking Vinyl

Deathwish

Season Of Mist

Basick

Game Of The Year

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Overwatch

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Iron Maiden: The Legacy Of The Beast

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard