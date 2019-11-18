Make a massive 38% saving on these limited edition Fender Player Strats and Teles

The Black Friday guitar deals keep on coming, and we reckon these could be the best yet, with big savings to be made on a couple of eye-catching Fenders.

Right now at Adorama, this beautiful pair of Fender Player electric guitars are selling for just $479.99 each. That's a huge 38% discount on the usual $774.99 price.

Both guitars feature an alder body, which is known to possess a resonant, bright and balanced tone. The iconic Stratocaster and Telecaster outline of each guitar is complemented by a striking gloss polyester Lake Placid Blue finish.

If you're eyeing up the Strat, highlights include a classic Strat-style pickup configuration, with 3 Fender-designed Player Series Alnico 5 single-coils and a five-way selector switch in the mix. If you're more of a Tele fan, this one includes 2 Alnico 5 single-coils and a 3-way selector switch.

Both guitars come complete with a modern C-shaped neck, 25.5” scale length and 22 medium jumbo frets on a maple fretboard, making them super playable.

