Looking to beat the Black Friday rush? Save 15% off a massive range of music gear at Musician’s Friend

Despite the day itself being almost three weeks away, the Black Friday music deals are already in full swing. And here at MusicRadar HQ, we’re scouring the internet for the best deals on music equipment we can find, so you can bag your next piece of gear for less.

And this killer deal over at Musician’s Friend might be one of the best we’ve seen yet. Until Sunday (November 14), you can save a cool 15% off a selected, but impressively large range of music gear – from electric guitars to electronic drum sets to microphones – simply by using the code ‘HOLIDAY’ when you checkout. Honestly, in some cases, this could mean hundreds of dollars worth of savings, so if you’re in the market for some new gear, don’t hesitate because this deal isn’t hanging around for long.

We’ve highlighted what we think are a few of the very best bargains from the offer below, but you can head over to Musician’s Friend now and have a browse for yourself.

Ibanez makes some of the most playable and affordable beginner electric guitars on the market, and here’s a great example. The GRGR120EX normally retails at a mere $199.99 – though here you can nab it for only $169.99 – and despite its price tag boasts an impressive spec sheet, with a poplar body promising brilliant sustain, a 24-fret New Zealand Pine fretboard with eye-catching sharktooth inlays and a pair of Ibanez-designed Infinity humbuckers for a wealth of tones. This guitar is perfect for both beginners and advanced players alike.

Martin’s GPC Special Koa X Series Grand Performance acoustic is the kind of guitar you’ll cherish forever. Its gorgeous koa-wood build is not only understatedly eye-catching, it also promises a rich tonal profile that’ll only improve as you own it. This acoustic is a solid investment as it’ll be with you for many years to come, so get it at a huge discount today.

Got a budding sticksman in the family? The Rogue 5-piece complete beginner drum set has everything they need to get started: a kick drum, snare, three toms, and hi-hat, crash and ride cymbals. It also includes a comfy drum throne and all the hardware they’ll need to get set up. And at a 15% discount you can now get this sweet drum kit for under $300.

Few of us have the budget to kit out our home studios with a large number of microphones, so ideally we need a mic that’ll handle a range of different scenarios. That’s where the MXL V250 condenser comes in. A large diaphragm condenser mic, the MXL V250 can comfortably handle most vocalists, and can be used in a range of recording situations from acoustic guitar miking to more ambient, room-based applications. And in this sweet deal, Musician’s Friend has knocked $30 off its original price.