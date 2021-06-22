I write about guitars for a living and these are the acoustic guitars I’d buy this Prime Day

In a break from my day job - writing buyer’s guides and recommending gear for MusicRadar - I’ve been keeping tabs on this year’s Prime Day acoustic guitar deals. While there isn’t loads of choice out there, these three cut-price acoustics are surefire winners for anyone in the market.

I’ve found guitars from Epiphone, Breedlove and Alvarez, of all different shapes, sizes and constructions. Musician’s Friend has slashed $140 off their killer Epiphone Masterbilt DR-500MCE , while the other two are part of Guitar Center’s ‘Gear Up To Gig’ up to 20% sale .

In my opinion, a great acoustic guitar is something every musician should own. Not only are they one of the easiest instruments to pick up and play, they also double up as a valuable songwriting, recording or practicing tool. Ready to get creative? Let’s take a look at those deals.

Epiphone Masterbilt DR-500MCE: $699.99 , now $559.99

Epiphone’s Masterbilt series is one of the best around at the moment, so it’s only natural for their killer DR-500MCE to get a mention. Made with a solid Sitka Spruce top and solid Mahogany back and sides, you know it’ll provide a brilliantly balanced tone, worthy of nearly all musical scenarios. The dreadnought body size gives near infinite levels of depth to your tone, and the Fishman preamp and pickup makes sure that every last bit of personality makes it to your amp. With $140 off this Prime Day, this might be too good to miss.View Deal

Breedlove Pursuit Exotic CE: Was $699.99, now $559.99

The Breedlove Pursuit Exotic is rather a dark horse, and here’s why - it’s made from solid Myrtlewood, which creates a unique voice somewhere between East Indian rosewood and maple. This delivers an exceptionally balanced tone, with clear bass, mids and highs in equal measure. Fitted with LR Baggs EAS electronics, you’ll fall in love with the amplified tone as well as the acoustic - and you’ll fall in love with the looks, too. Save $140 at Guitar Center until June 23.View Deal

Alvarez AMP660ESHB Parlor: Was $459.99, now $367.99

Alvarez, although not a huge name in the world of acoustic guitars, is definitely known for making good ones. The AMP660ESHB is a modern take on the old-school parlor guitars of days gone by, with a 14th fret neck joint and a solid headstock bringing this beauty into the modern era. It’s this elegant vibe, matched with the gorgeous shadowburst finish and Alvarez’s own SYS100 undersaddle pickup that make this a guitar you won’t want to miss out on. Save $92 at Guitar Center as part of their ‘Gear Up To Gig’ sale. View Deal

