Here's our favourite analogue synth deal this Cyber Monday: Korg Minilogue XD at Thomann for €/£459

If you're searching for a top-notch analogue synth from a trusted manufacturer and you're not looking to go anywhere near a four-digit price range, you probably couldn't find a better deal than the Korg Minilogue XD, which is on offer now for £459 at Thomann.

That's the cheapest we've seen this synth priced, and stands out as one of the most impressive Cyber Monday music deals we've seen this year.

The Minilogue XD is a stunningly powerful synth that's loaded with features you'd find on models going for twice the price. This 37-key analogue polyphonic synthesizer delivers the rich, thick analogue tone that Korg synths are known for, capable of producing everything from neon-bright leads to warm, dreamy pads and gnarly basslines.

With a tasty two-pole filter, sophisticated step sequencer and digital FX section that offers delay, reverb and modulation, the Minilogue XD brings everything to the table you'd expect from a top-class analogue synth. And if you're already sorted for keys, the desktop module version is available for a similarly mini price.

Korg Minilogue XD: only £459 at Thomann Korg Minilogue XD: only £459 at Thomann The Korg Minilogue XD is a 37-key analogue powerhouse capable of producing everything from razor-sharp leads to dreamy pads to chunky basslines. The synth's gnarly analogue tone can be run through the XD's two-pole filter, digital FX section and sophisticated step sequencer. Available for £459 at Thomann, this is the best analogue synth deal we've seen this Cyber Monday.

Buttery analogue tone aside, the Minilogue XD has more than a few extra features to make it worth your while. First up, we've got the 16-step polyphonic note and motion sequencer, which should undoubtedly have you laying down complex sequences and melodic patterns in no time at all.

Then, there's the on-board digital effects section, which gives the Minilogue's sound an extra dimension through delay, reverb and modulation. The synth also offers expansive connectivity, with MIDI, USB MIDI, and Audio Sync available to producers looking to hook up the Minilogue XD with the rest of their rig.

As if that wasn't enough, Korg have included a neat little oscilloscope display that'll visualise your waveforms so you can go deep into programming your patches. Head over to Thomann now to grab the Minilogue XD for £459.