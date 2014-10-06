New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (October 2014)

MusicRadar's sister magazines bring you the finest independent guitar, acoustic, amp and effects reviews every month.

In this gallery we've rounded-up all of the reviews from their pages to be featured on the site throughout September. All of the following reviews were originally published in Guitarist issues 385/386 and Total Guitar issues 258/259. Kicking things off, it's the RG9 - a nine-string beast from Ibanez...

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"Throw your scepticism aside and open your mind to the power of nine."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Ibanez RG9 review

(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 258)

