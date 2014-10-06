New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (October 2014)
Ibanez RG9
MusicRadar's sister magazines bring you the finest independent guitar, acoustic, amp and effects reviews every month.
In this gallery we've rounded-up all of the reviews from their pages to be featured on the site throughout September. All of the following reviews were originally published in Guitarist issues 385/386 and Total Guitar issues 258/259. Kicking things off, it's the RG9 - a nine-string beast from Ibanez...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Throw your scepticism aside and open your mind to the power of nine."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez RG9 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 258)
Auden Bowman Cedar Cutaway
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A credible take on the OM-cutaway, offering softer cedar tones. Pickers may want wider string spacing.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Auden Bowman Cedar Cutaway review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 385)
Seymour Duncan Dirty Deed Distortion
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"In this case, dirty deeds ain't done cheap, and more versatile drives are available, but for amp-like, balls-to-the-wall distortion, the DDD is worth plugging in."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Seymour Duncan Dirty Deed Distortion review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 258)
Ibanez AR2619-AV Prestige
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This is a viable alternative to the Gibson Les Paul, which has an authentic 70s vibe and heritage all of its own.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez AR2619-AV Prestige review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 385)
Taylor 214ce K DLX
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A substantial upgrade to the standard 214ce, in terms of appearance and sound: an excellent serious gigger's tool."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Taylor 214ce K DLX review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 385)
Manson MA-1 EVO
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A modern rock guitar par excellence, plus Fuzz Factory!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Manson MA-1 EVO review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 385)
T-Rex Soulmate
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Anyone after a fuss-free alternative to modelling multi-effects and pedalboards would do well to find their SoulMate."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: T-Rex Soulmate review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 258)
Washburn LSB768SEK
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“For any creative musician looking to expand their pitch, this is a great place to start. It won't overly hurt the wallet, either... just your fingers!”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Washburn LSB768SEK review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 385)
Victory V30 'The Countess'
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It's the little amp with a very big voice, that you can take to all your gigs."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Victory V30 'The Countess' review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 385)
Manson MA-2 EVO
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"In its standard format, this is an excellent modern rock-intended instrument, superbly made with a Tele-meets-Les Paul-on-steroids voicing."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Manson MA-2 EVO review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 385)
Taylor 150e
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"High value for such a premium brand, this is a serious electro 12-string that focuses on sound and playability."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Taylor 150e review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 385)
Ibanez FR6UC-BKF Prestige
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Just a no-frills modern heavy rock guitar with pro sounds and a solid, road- proof build.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez FR6UC-BKF Prestige review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 385)
T-Rex Karma Boost
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's no chameleon, but it'll boost your tone with subtle colour.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: T-Rex Karma Boost review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
Korg Nuvibe
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The Uni-Vibe and beyond... a fine modulation pedal with the ability to dial in familiar sounds but go further.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Nuvibe review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
Boss GT-001
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A convenient source of guitar sounds for recording and practice at home.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Boss GT-001 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
T-Rex Vulture
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It swoops down and adds bite and girth to your tone."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: T-Rex Vulture review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
Fender Blues Junior III
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An oldie but a goodie, this compact combo may be basic, but the tones it produces never fail to impress.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Blues Junior III review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
T-Rex Creamer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Smooth ambience in three flavours.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: T-Rex Creamer review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
Fender Modern Player Short Scale Telecaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Super-light, super-resonant, super-priced. Small and well formed, this is a beginner's dream.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Modern Player Short Scale Telecaster review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
Supro 1690T Coronado
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“With massive clean headroom, this is a perfect amp to run your outboard effects into - it looks damn cool, too!”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Supro 1690T Coronado review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
T-Rex NeoComp
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Versatile, controllable compression with a small footprint.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: T-Rex NeoComp review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
