T-Rex Creamer review

T-Rex's Room-Mate pedals have been a favourite with many players, and now they can have T-Rex reverb in a smaller box, albeit without a stereo option.

The Creamer offers room, spring and hall reverbs selected by a toggle switch and the sound governed by three knobs.

The reverb knob adds 'verb into the analogue dry guitar signal, while the decay knob adjusts the length of the reverb tail and the tone knob adjusts the reverb's high- frequency content.

While side by side with a vintage Fender amp you'd hear the difference, we'd trust the Creamer's spring mode as a usable substitute when using a non-reverb amp.

It's pretty natural with the tone down; if you want more splash and trash, turn it up, but be mindful that this does introduce extra hiss. Both the hall and room types provide the appropriate illusion of space.

A decent choice if you want to add some spring flavour to a non-reverb amp or some ambience to your tone.