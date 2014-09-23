T-Rex Vulture review

It swoops down and adds bite and girth to your tone.

Offering more tonal options than most distortion pedals, the T-Rex Vulture features gain and level knobs, plus a tone knob and two smaller black knobs that control low boost and fat boost.

With a range that runs from clean boost to a screaming stack, it is versatile in its delivery of dirt, but the tone controls are the selling point.

There's an immediate increase in treble when you kick the pedal in, and the tone knob is there to emphasise this, ramping up the top-end presence.

Low boost is designed to give you the sort of bottom-end thump you'd get standing in front of a 4x12, and it certainly fattens up the lower mids, while the fat boost offers more of a midrange hump that adds punch to the sound and can get quite throaty when up full.

With plenty of tonal variation, while staying tight and controlled, the Vulture may be just what you need if you're looking for distortion that makes an impact.