Boss GT-001 review

Image 1 of 4 The GT-001 is a convenient wedge-shaped unit with its connections neatly arranged on its end Boss GT-001 Image 2 of 4 Selecting effects is simple, but the software editor gives greater control COSM Image 3 of 4 ￼The XLR mic input facilitates recording vocals and acoustics Connections Image 4 of 4 The GT-001 packs 200 presets and 200 user patches Presets

If you just want access to the GT's modelled sounds without having a large floorpedal, Boss has introduced the GT-001, which takes all of the amps and effects found in the flagship GT-100 Version 2.0 and puts them in a stylish tabletop box.

The GT-001 is a convenient wedge-shaped unit that will sit next to your computer with its connections neatly arranged on its end, inputs to the right and outputs to the left. You get a standard mono or stereo output, headphones or a direct USB connection to your computer.

It functions, in fact, as a four-in/ four-out audio interface that will let you record your dry guitar sound simultaneously with the processed sound, and provide re-amping facilities for any recorded tracks. It also has an XLR mic input - with phantom power for condenser mics - so you can record vocals and acoustic guitar.

The unit offers patches specifically for vocals and acoustic guitars to be used for monitoring and/or tracking, and there's a monophonic guitar-to-MIDI function that allows you to play soft synths and other MIDI instruments in your computer from a standard guitar, with no extra pickup required.

The computer connection also allows access to the 'Boss Tone Studio' (BTC) software for editing and archiving patches, and access to a music player with phrase-training functions. You can also access the BTC website where you can download free patches.

In Use

The GT-001's 200 presets and 200 user patches are selected via a front panel data knob and you can assign four of them to 'Favorite' buttons. Output level has its own knob, but for all other tweaks, four knobs adjust parameters shown in the display above them. Choosing effects and parameters to edit is simple, but the software editor is the smart way to go if you are connected to a computer.

If you're familiar with Roland's COSM modelling, you'll know what to expect here: patches built from two effects chains with amps and a huge choice of effects types all geared to give a fully produced guitar sound - and not just a static one at that.

The GT-001 obviously doesn't have footswitching capability, but you can add an expression pedal or up to two footswitches for real-time effects control and patch changes.

Connected to a computer, recording is easy and the MIDI guitar facility works really well, with accurate tracking - very useful for adding other instruments to your recordings.

Another useful function is that you can use the four 'Favorite' buttons to control recording and playback functions in your DAW, if it supports the Mackie Control Universal protocol.

This could be your perfect companion for computer recording and practice.