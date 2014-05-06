New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (May 2014)

After the latest guitar, amp and stompbox reviews? Step right this way. Every month MusicRadar's sister magazines Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music publish the best independent gear reviews around.

In this gallery, we've collected all the guitar reviews featured on the site in March. All of the reviews here were originally published in Guitarist issue 379/380, Total Guitar issue 252, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team. Kicking things off, it's EHX's East River Drive pedal...

MusicRadar’s verdict:

“EHX do a TS with no BS - and at a very reasonable price, too.”

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix East River Drive review

(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 379)

BUY: Electro-Harmonix East River Drive currently available from:

UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music

US: Sweetwater | Full Compass