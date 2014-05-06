New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (May 2014)
Electro-Harmonix East River Drive
After the latest guitar, amp and stompbox reviews? Step right this way. Every month MusicRadar's sister magazines Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music publish the best independent gear reviews around.
In this gallery, we've collected all the guitar reviews featured on the site in March. All of the reviews here were originally published in Guitarist issue 379/380, Total Guitar issue 252, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team. Kicking things off, it's EHX's East River Drive pedal...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“EHX do a TS with no BS - and at a very reasonable price, too.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix East River Drive review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 379)
Gibson Les Paul Standard 2014
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The best version thus far of a guitar that's always been the single-cut to beat.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson Les Paul Standard 2014 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 379)
Electro-Harmonix Nano Big Muff Pi
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Honey, they shrunk the Muff... but it sounds just as good!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Nano Big Muff Pi review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 379)
SSAudio Overdrive Gig
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This dirt-delivering stomper is a worthy and workmanlike first offering from a new name trying to establish itself in a crowded stompbox marketplace. We wish SSAudio luck!”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SSAudio Overdrive Gig review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 379)
PRS SE 'Floyd' Custom 24
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Usable for so much more than the rock and metal a Floyd Rose implies, the 'Floyd' Custom 24 is yet another addition to the PRS rack of greatest hits.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS SE 'Floyd' Custom 24 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 252)
Electro-Harmonix OD Glove
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A versatile, wide-ranging Brit-flavoured overdrive under 50 quid.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix OD Glove review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 379)
Aria 511
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“While the 511 is not without fault, it's hard to criticise such a considered and realistically priced instrument. Aria has made a very convincing guitar that holds up to scrutiny where it counts.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Aria 511 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 252)
SSAudio Distortion Shout
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Silver dirt machine with useful attributes that could suit some players' dirtbox requirements.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SSAudio Distortion Shout review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 379)
Godin Acousticaster 40th Anniversary Koa
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Overall, a serious tool for the creative musician that's well worth trying.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Godin Acousticaster 40th Anniversary Koa review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 252)
Electro-Harmonix Hot Tubes Nano
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Valve-flavoured overdrive to fatten your tone.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Hot Tubes Nano review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 379)
Gibson Les Paul Classic
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“For a great-value, fully realised modern Les Paul, look no further.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson Les Paul Classic review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 379)
AER Compact 60 3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Super portable, excellent sounding acoustic guitar amp that you can also sing through. Pro all the way.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AER Compact 60 3 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 379)
Red Witch Seven Sisters Grace
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The cutest compressor around, and it sounds good, too...”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Red Witch Seven Sisters Grace review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
Fender 60th Anniversary American Standard Commemorative Stratocaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The modern Strat for the modern player - the culmination of the breed, if you like.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender 60th Anniversary American Standard Commemorative Stratocaster review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
Red Witch Empress Chorus
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A full chorus line compacted into one box.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Red Witch Empress Chorus review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
Fender 60th Anniversary Classic Player 50s Strat
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Almost impossible to criticise, the 60th Anniversary Classic Player 50s is a stunning Strat for the money.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender 60th Anniversary Classic Player 50s Strat review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
Fender 60th Anniversary American Vintage 1954 Strat
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This is where it all began - there wasn't much wrong with it then, plus it's even better-built now.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender 60th Anniversary American Vintage 1954 Strat review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
Red Witch Seven Sisters Ruby
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A red-hot fuzz pedal that's great for tight spaces.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Red Witch Seven Sisters Ruby review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
Anderwood Style 1 M
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A great blend of quality and value on this no-frills Weissenborn-style lap guitar.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Anderwood Style 1 M review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
AER Domino 2.A
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Fully featured, very powerful, professional standard acoustic guitar amp and/or PA in a box: exceptional.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AER Domino 2.A review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
Red Witch Synthotron
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A game of two halves - funky and bonkers - sometimes at once!”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Red Witch Synthotron review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
Red Witch Violetta Delay
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A delay pedal that shines in more ways than one.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Red Witch Violetta Delay review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
Gibson 2014 Les Paul Futura
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Combining cutting-edge tech with old-school playability, the Les Paul Futura is a modern-day tone machine.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson 2014 Les Paul Futura review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 252)
Red Witch Fuzz God II
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Like fearsome fuzz from the top of Mount Olympus.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Red Witch Fuzz God II review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
Boss ME-80
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An affordable do-it-all effects solution for onstage use and recording.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Boss ME-80 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
Gibson 2014 SG Special
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Offering superb value, classic rock tones and modern versatility, this SG is special indeed.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson 2014 SG Special review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 252)
Taylor 814ce
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A re-evaluation of the guitar that made Taylor's name, with a redesigned electro system. A new benchmark?”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Taylor 814ce review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
Fender Pawn Shop Special Vaporizer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Garage rock 'n' rollers and lovers of sleazy surf sounds might just have found their new fave amp. Fun, fun, fun.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Pawn Shop Special Vaporizer review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
Aria 505
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Sound, playability and affordability, this little OM has it all.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Aria 505 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
