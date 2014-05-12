Red Witch Violetta Delay review

The Violetta is the first in the new Chrome series from NZ company Red Witch and offers the same footprint and rechargeable lithium battery system (300 hours from a charge or use a 9v adapter) as the firm's popular Seven Sisters range.
Three tiny knobs adjust the standard delay pedal parameters of wet/dry mix, delay time and number of repeats (also adjustable via an expression pedal), while a fourth adjusts modulation.
Red Witch has voiced the Violetta for a retro sound with the top end rolling off the repeats as they decay: this beds in nicely with the guitar tone and sounds great.
There's plenty of range here: everything from slapback up to a full one-second delay, and the modulation knob adds a touch of tape-echo-esque pitch wobble.
The expression pedal is a great idea for controlling your repeats and bringing in self-oscillation dub effects, but you may need an adaptor or a special lead, as the socket is a mini-jack.
A very nice-sounding and versatile delay pedal, with the added advantage of its compact size.