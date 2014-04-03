Electro-Harmonix OD Glove review

While many of Electro-Harmonix's 2014 line-up of pedals are firmly based on an older generation of stompers, the OD Glove finds its inspiration in classic British amps, and seems to be designed to deliver vintage Marshall-like tones.
The range of overdrive here is massive, starting from clean boost and going on to the higher gain, harmonically-rich distortion sounds of a flat-out amp; all cleaning up nicely with your guitar's volume control.
The tone switch controls the mid-frequency emphasis - flick it in, and you'll get a huge dollop of upper-mid presence that'll punch your sound right through the band.
Another useful feature is an internal switch that allows you to choose between nine and 18 volt operation, offering a subtle but tangibly different playing feel with less compression at the higher value.
Read more: Electro-Harmonix Op Amp Big Muff
With two voices and thoughtful voltage options, this is a versatile raunchbox with great sound at a bargain price.