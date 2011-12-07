New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (December 2011)
Gretsch G6128T George Harrison Signature Duo Jet (£2818)
Verdict:
"It might not be the Tribute, but with its top build, great playability and '50s tone, this is no consolation prize."
4.5 out of 5
Ampeg GVT52-112 (£677)
Verdict:
"A mid-priced do-it-all valve combo that offers something different from Marshall and Fender."
4 out of 5
Verdict:
"The Surfcaster's snottier younger brother may not appeal to everyone… but it does sound great."
3.5 out of 5
DigiTech iPB-10 (£499)
Verdict:
"A state-of-the-art multi-FX floorpedal with the easiest editing ever, but you'll be needing an iPad. Then again, this might just give you the excuse you need to buy one…"
4.5 out of 5
Gordon-Smith GS2 60 (£539)
Verdict:
"Hard to beat at this price - be proud of having the UK's own G-word on the headstock."
4.5 out of 5
Charvel Desolation DS-1 FR (£682)
Verdict:
"A decent, metal-ready take on Gibson's seminal single-cut."
4 out of 5
Ibanez A300E-VV (£466)
Verdict:
"A good-looking electro that's most at home plugged in."
3.5 out of 5
Charvel Desolation DC-1 ST (£634)
Verdict:
"A good guitar with solid tones, but has its work cut out against Schecter, ESP and PRS SE."
4 out of 5
Yamaha A1M (£599)
Verdict:
"Yamaha sure knows how to build a fine and affordable dreadnought electro."
4.5 out of 5
Suhr Guthrie Govan Antique Modern (£2849)
Verdict:
"A top-class, modern guitar that does everything exceptionally well."
4.5 out of 5
Sandberg Florence Aged (£2099)
Verdict:
"A fine original but 'familiar' design that sounds and feels as old as it looks. Quite a find!"
4 out of 5
MXR M78 Custom Badass '78 Distortion (£109)
Verdict:
"A solid, versatile distortion pedal."
4 out of 5
MXR M234 Analog Chorus (£134)
Verdict:
"Compact and adaptable - an excellent piece of kit."
4 out of 5
Electro-Harmonix Neo Mistress (£59)
Verdict:
"If you want a straight-up flanger for your rig, check this out."
4.5 out of 5
Yamaha AC3R (£889)
Verdict:
"Grade-A concert picker emphasises all-round high standard of Yamaha's new range."
4.5 out of 5
T-Rex ToneBug Sustainer (£109)
Verdict:
"Useful tool if you want sustain with clean sounds."
3.5 out of 5
Blackstar S1-104 EL34 & S1-104 6L6 (£1099)
Verdict:
"Awesome heads that round off the Series One range. If you're in the market for a new head or thinking about trading in that combo for something with a little more punch… start looking here."
4.5 out of 5
Carparelli S4 (£996)
Verdict:
"A worthy, if not outstanding addition to the mid-price single-cut market."
3.5 out of 5
Fender Kurt Cobain Jaguar (£1306)
Verdict:
"Fender has done a remarkable job of recreating Cobain's Jaguar with accuracy, taste and, above all, respect."
5 out of 5
VHT Special 6 Ultra (£249)
Verdict:
"A good excuse to keep the noise down."
3 out of 5
Jackson Rhoads RR24XT (£503)
Verdict:
"Awesome budget metal axe."
4 out of 5
Sozo Z7 Vintage (£699)
Verdict:
"Christian luthier blesses us with a pretty heavenly instrument."
5 out of 5
Dunlop JDF2 Fuzz Face (£159)
Verdict:
"The Fuzz Face remains a classic - but you may want to check out the competition."
4 out of 5
Fender G-DEC 3 Fifteen (£274)
Verdict:
"Some of the most fun you can have with a plywood box - but a serious piece of kit too."
5 out of 5
D*A*M Meathead M-13 (£159)
Verdict:
"Fuzzy perfection in a simple, beautiful stomp box."
5 out of 5
Yamaha THR10 (£299)
Verdict:
"Yamaha has reinvented the practice amp to dovetail neatly with the demands of the average guitarist's modern life. The perfect solution for playing and jamming at home."
4.5 out of 5
