New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (December 2011)

As Gretsch launches its signature version of Beatle George's 'first real decent guitar', we ask the obvious question: what took so long?

Every month MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the world's best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.

This is a collection of electric and acoustic guitars, amps and effects - all of which have been meticulously tested by either Guitarist or Total Guitar in recent months and published on MusicRadar throughout November 2011.

Read more: Yamaha CSF3M

Flick through this month's picks and follow the links to read each product's full review. First up, the guitar that rocked Hamburg and The Cavern...

Verdict:

"It might not be the Tribute, but with its top build, great playability and '50s tone, this is no consolation prize."

4.5 out of 5

Read the Guitarist review of the G6128T George Harrison Signature Duo Jet

BUY: G6128T George Harrison Signature Duo Jet currently available from:

UK: Thomann | DV247