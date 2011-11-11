MXR M78 Custom Badass '78 Distortion review

Image 1 of 2 The M78's Crunch switch effectively provides two voices. MXR M78 Custom Badass '78 Distortion Image 2 of 2 The Badass is based on modifications to a classic circuit. MXR M78 Custom Badass '78 Distortion

In this first of a new series of pedals, MXR has taken a classic distortion circuit (although it's not saying which!) and modified it to produce a hot-rodded version.

Sounds

The '78 puts out a recognisable raunchy distortion with a solid mid-range. The tone control adds some sharp top end, while the crunch button gives more of everything, boosting dynamic range and the distortion's harmonic content, effectively giving you two voices - too bad it's not footswitchable.

Responding well to playing dynamics, this is a really good distortion pedal with plenty to offer, particularly if you are a fan of late-'70s rock.