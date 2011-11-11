More

MXR M78 Custom Badass '78 Distortion review

The M78's Crunch switch effectively provides two voices.

Our Verdict

A solid, versatile distortion pedal.

Pros

  • Classic hard clipping distortion; two voices; useful EQ.

Cons

  • Battery access.
Image 1 of 2

MXR M78 Custom Badass '78 Distortion

Image 2 of 2

The Badass is based on modifications to a classic circuit.

MXR M78 Custom Badass '78 Distortion

In this first of a new series of pedals, MXR has taken a classic distortion circuit (although it's not saying which!) and modified it to produce a hot-rodded version.

Sounds

The '78 puts out a recognisable raunchy distortion with a solid mid-range. The tone control adds some sharp top end, while the crunch button gives more of everything, boosting dynamic range and the distortion's harmonic content, effectively giving you two voices - too bad it's not footswitchable.

Responding well to playing dynamics, this is a really good distortion pedal with plenty to offer, particularly if you are a fan of late-'70s rock.