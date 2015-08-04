New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (August 2015)
Valeton La' Charger Modern Crunch
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Marshall JCM flavour in a versatile dirt-deliverer for a more than reasonable price."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Valeton La' Charger Modern Crunch review
BUY: Valeton La' Charger Modern Crunch currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Alvarez ARDA 1965 Dreadnought Slope Shoulder
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Different looks and a sweet tonality, especially for fingerpicking."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Alvarez ARDA 1965 Dreadnought Slope Shoulder review
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Ibanez LGB30
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An outstanding hollowbody for jazz and old-school blues fans, which looks and sounds exquisite."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez LGB30 review
BUY: Ibanez LGB30 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
USA: Sweetwater
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Keeley Mini Katana review
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A practical 'more' pedal that you can slip into your signal chain."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Keeley Mini Katana review
BUY: Keeley Mini Katana currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Marshall JCM 25/50 2555X Silver Jubilee Reissue
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A great reissue of one of the most coveted Marshalls - we'd love to see a 2554 combo version, too. After the perfect Slash tone? Time to live the dream..."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Marshall JCM 25/50 2555X Silver Jubilee Reissue review
BUY: Marshall JCM 25/50 2555X Silver Jubilee Reissue currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
USA: Sweetwater | Full Compass
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Ibanez JSM10
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It may be endorsed by an iconic jazz-fusion player, but blues-rock guitarists will find much to love here."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez JSM10 review
BUY: Ibanez JSM10 currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
USA: Sweetwater
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Keeley Red Dirt Mini
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Robert Keeley designs a better mousetrap that's red not green."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Keeley Red Dirt Mini review
BUY: Keeley Red Dirt Mini currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Keeley Compressor Pro
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A versatile compressor offering not just plenty of options for sculpting guitar and bass sounds, but also many practical applications in the studio."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Keeley Compressor Pro review
BUY: Keeley Compressor Pro currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
USA: Sweetwater
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
One Control Micro Distro
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Smaller than its rivals and competitively priced, the Micro Distro has plenty going for it, especially if you want to keep pedalboard space for pedals."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: One Control Micro Distro review
BUY: One Control Micro Distro currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music
USA: Sweetwater
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Yamaha SLG200S Silent Guitar
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The ultimate practice tool? The new Silent Guitar is better than ever."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha SLG200S Silent Guitar review
BUY: Yamaha SLG200S Silent Guitar currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Guild Newark Street Starfire IV ST
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The stud tailpiece gives the Starfire even more ES-335 credo. Usable, pro-spec, retro - excellent."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guild Newark Street Starfire IV ST review
BUY: Guild Newark Street Starfire IV ST currently available from:
UK: Thomann
USA: Sweetwater
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Valeton Lazaro Modern Fuzz
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A compact fuzzbox that will cover a lot of options for your preferred sound."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Valeton Lazaro Modern Fuzz review
BUY: Valeton Lazaro Modern Fuzz currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Guild Newark Street T50 Slim
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Highly evocative slice of history with jazz credentials, or maybe roosty style. Looks great, too."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guild Newark Street T50 Slim review
BUY: Guild Newark Street T50 Slim currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
USA: Sweetwater
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Yamaha SLG200N
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you've caught the nylon bug, this is the place to start. A lot of guitar for the money."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha SLG200N review
BUY: Yamaha SLG200N currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Valeton Dark Tale Vintage Distortion
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The heavier end of distortion from the Rat school of dirt - at a lighter price."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Valeton Dark Tale Vintage Distortion review
BUY: Valeton Dark Tale Vintage Distortion currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Juketone Royal Blood 10
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For the money, it's amazing value. Go tweed, go Juketone!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Juketone Royal Blood 10 review
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Mr Black Downward Spiral
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For adding a sense of derangement to any passage, it's a tortured treat."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mr Black Downward Spiral review
BUY: Mr Black Downward Spiral currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Danelectro DBS68 Baby Sitar
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"£599 is certainly not a bargain price, but with the vintage market pricing Corals well into four figures, the DBS68 represents good value."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Danelectro DBS68 Baby Sitar review
BUY: Danelectro DBS68 Baby Sitar currently available from:
UK: Thomann | DV247
USA: Sweetwater
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Danelectro DC59TSB-12
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"At £499, there's really no excuse not to join the 12-string club with this great guitar."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Danelectro DC59TSB-12 review
BUY: Danelectro DC59TSB-12 currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music | DV247
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Sonuus Voluum
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Provided you have time to spare, the flexibility and quality of tones make the Voluum well worth getting lost in."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonuus Voluum review
BUY: Sonuus Voluum currently available from:
UK: Thomann
USA: Sweetwater
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Danelectro DCV56CR Convertible
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"We like the Convertible but, at £599, we can't really get too excited - it's a lot to pay for a relatively niche sound."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Danelectro DCV56CR Convertible review
BUY: Danelectro DCV56CR Convertible currently available from:
UK: Thomann
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Martin Dreadnought Junior
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Faultless in both concept and execution."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Martin Dreadnought Junior review
BUY: Martin Dreadnought Junior currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music
USA: Sweetwater
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Mr Black Gilamondo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A new force in phasing - well worth the money."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mr Black Gilamondo review
BUY: Mr Black Gilamondo currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)