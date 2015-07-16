Valeton Lazaro Modern Fuzz

A compact fuzzbox that will cover a lot of options for your preferred sound.

Valeton describes the Lazaro as a Modern Fuzz, which, for a company that isn't shy in saying what its pedals are based on, means that it's not a slavish clone of a vintage classic. (although we have to say that it can sound a lot like a Big Muff on certain settings).

What you are getting is a pretty versatile fuzz with tone knobs that can make things sound nasty if that's your thing.

With Fuzz up full and tone controls fairly neutral, the tone is fat and squidgy but with a nice crisp edge: great for digging in for single note solos that will sustain for ages.

Roll back your guitar volume and it'll seem more like overdrive. At lower levels of the fuzz knob you'll find harder fuzz sounds suitable for taut riffing and chording.