Valeton La' Charger Modern Crunch review

It's interesting to see a pedal labelled Crunch rather than overdrive or distortion, but that's explained by the fact that this is based on the MI Audio Crunch Box, which ranks alongside Kylie and AC/DC as one of Australia's finest musical exports.

"The pedal doesn't come alive until you start turning up the crunch for chunky riff and rhythm sounds"

Both acts have built a career on Marshall amps (well, maybe not Kylie), as has the Crunch Box in delivering Marshall-like high-gain tones - and the La' Charger does that, too.

While it will do a slightly dirty boost, the pedal doesn't come alive until you start turning up the crunch for chunky riff and rhythm sounds right the way to a full-on harmonic-laden raunch that's tailor-made for lead playing, all cleaning up very well with your guitar's volume.

Okay, it's another Marshall-in-a-box pedal, but we think it's rather a good one for it's less-than-50-quid price.

Read more: Marshall Studio Vintage Combo