Keeley Mini Katana

A practical 'more' pedal that you can slip into your signal chain.

The Mini Katana puts Keeley's dual-class A JFET-equipped Katana clean boost into a mini pedal, while adding a pair of internal DIP switches that can be combined for a choice of four sounds.

"The hi-gain switch adds an extra 10dB, which effectively turns the Katana into an overdrive pedal"

With neither switch engaged, the Katana adds a pleasing hint of extra treble and ran from a unity gain point at about 10 o'clock through to boost levels that took our small Fender amp from clean to full-on raunch, albeit with an inevitable increase in hiss.

The hi-gain switch adds an extra 10dB, which effectively turns the Katana into an overdrive pedal, while a hi-cut switch takes a carefully wielded scalpel to treble frequencies for a more transparent boost, which could be useful if you want to take the edge off bright single coils.

An excellent tone-conditioning boost to take your amp or pedal up a notch.