Valeton Dark Tale Vintage Distortion review

Taking its inspiration from a Pro Co RAT, the Dark Tale's circuitry is based around a LM308 chip, but unlike the RAT's single tone knob, you get separate control over bass and treble.
With the volume up high and the distortion down low, the Dark Tale delivers a crunchy cranked amp overdrive that many would find useful.
Advancing the distortion knob adds more harmonically-rich dirt until you get into full-on saturation with loads of sustain, albeit retaining a sharp edge and not getting mushy - definitely in rodent territory.
If anything, the Dark Tale can get more extreme than a RAT - where a RAT's Filter knob works on the treble content and retains body, the bass knob here can thin the bottom end for a leaner sound. The Dark Tale is a rodent that delivers big distortion in a small package.