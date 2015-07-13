Smaller than its rivals and competitively priced, the Micro Distro has plenty going for it, especially if you want to keep pedalboard space for pedals.

Pedalboards come in all shapes and sizes, but with the amount of quality mini pedals on the market, there's the potential these days to miniaturise a 'board for easy transport and ease of placement on the sort of cramped 'stages' that many of us find ourselves playing on.

"While the individual outputs aren't isolated, we manage to run a full nine pedals with no ground loop or hum problems"

Of course, you'll still need a power distributor for all of those pedals but you can keep things small with the One Control Micro Distro, which is the same size as your average mini pedal.

In Use

Featuring eight standard centre negative nine-volt DC outputs plus one that supplies between 12 to 18 volts via a sag knob, the Distro is a smart-looking 100 x 25 x 37mm black box that's available as the All In One Pack, which includes the EPA-2000 high capacity AC adaptor, capable of supplying 2000mA, plus nine connection cables (one at 150mm; three each at 300mm and 500mm; two at 700mm).

Two Distros can be linked together if you need more outputs (A Distro without adapter costs £99). While the individual outputs aren't isolated, we manage to run a full nine pedals with no ground loop or hum problems. These pedals include several high-current digital pedals, but powered by the EPA- 2000, the Distro's 1,950mA total capacity makes sure we don't run out of juice.