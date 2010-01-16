NAMM 2010: Day Three highlights

You'd be forgiven for thinking that by Day Three of the biggest music-making event of the year, manufacturers might have run out of steam, free USB sticks and new gear to show off. You'd be forgiven, but you'd also be wrong..

Day Three's highlights are as follows: see Korg's Kaossilator Pro put through its paces, watch TC Electronic's PolyTune live up to its revolutionary reputation by tuning all our strings at once (how did nobody invent this earlier?!) and take a front seat for PRS Guitars' 25th Anniversary press conference featuring Carlos Santana and Ted Nugent.

Scroll down for more highlights, and be sure to check back tomorrow and Monday when we'll be wrapping up all of our NAMM 2010 coverage and attempting to get a suitcase-full of free USB sticks through Customs.

Day Three highlights

VIDEO: Korg Kaossilator Pro demo

The latest X/Y noise box put through its paces

VIDEO: See TC's PolyTune tune all our strings at once

TC Electronic's new wonder-tuner in action

In pictures: the Roland NAMM 2010 stand

Roland's most exciting new gear is all here

VIDEO: PRS Guitars press conference video

Santana, Nugent help Paul Reed Smith celebrate 25th Anniversary

Randall introduces all-tube RT Series amps

Three heads, one combo and two cabs

Yamaha unveils FSX electro-acoustic guitars

All-new cutaway folk-sized instruments

Yamaha reveals new Super-BB Basses

Part of Yamaha's 'Generation Rock' direction

Taylor launches Jason Mraz signature acoustic

I'm Yours guitar man honoured

Peavey unveils the Butcher guitar amp head

New 100w 'brutal' tube amplifier

Access Virus TI OS 4 unveiled

New stompbox effects, filters and more

Marshall releases limited Dave Mustaine Megastack

A compact version of the Megadeth man's stack