NAMM 2010: Day Three highlights

You'd be forgiven for thinking that by Day Three of the biggest music-making event of the year, manufacturers might have run out of steam, free USB sticks and new gear to show off. You'd be forgiven, but you'd also be wrong..
Day Three's highlights are as follows: see Korg's Kaossilator Pro put through its paces, watch TC Electronic's PolyTune live up to its revolutionary reputation by tuning all our strings at once (how did nobody invent this earlier?!) and take a front seat for PRS Guitars' 25th Anniversary press conference featuring Carlos Santana and Ted Nugent.
Scroll down for more highlights, and be sure to check back tomorrow and Monday when we'll be wrapping up all of our NAMM 2010 coverage and attempting to get a suitcase-full of free USB sticks through Customs.
Day Three highlights
VIDEO: Korg Kaossilator Pro demo
The latest X/Y noise box put through its paces
VIDEO: See TC's PolyTune tune all our strings at once
TC Electronic's new wonder-tuner in action
In pictures: the Roland NAMM 2010 stand
Roland's most exciting new gear is all here
VIDEO: PRS Guitars press conference video
Santana, Nugent help Paul Reed Smith celebrate 25th Anniversary
Randall introduces all-tube RT Series amps
Three heads, one combo and two cabs
Yamaha unveils FSX electro-acoustic guitars
All-new cutaway folk-sized instruments
Yamaha reveals new Super-BB Basses
Part of Yamaha's 'Generation Rock' direction
Taylor launches Jason Mraz signature acoustic
I'm Yours guitar man honoured
Peavey unveils the Butcher guitar amp head
New 100w 'brutal' tube amplifier
Access Virus TI OS 4 unveiled
New stompbox effects, filters and more
Marshall releases limited Dave Mustaine Megastack
A compact version of the Megadeth man's stack