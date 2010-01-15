NAMM 2010: Access Virus TI OS 4 unveiled

PRESS RELEASE: With TIOS4, the next operating system for the entire Virus TI series of synthesizers, your chances to need additional effects are becoming slim. Six meticulously modeled overdrive stomp boxes greatly complement with the existing arsenal of distortion algorithms in the effect section.

The new speaker cabinet emulation is a fantastic and easy-to-use toolkit to add further character; especially to roaring acid lead and sync sounds. You like retro style? Our new Vowel filter will be your best friend, offering a sonic pallet from Talk Box to WahWah sounds.

The Comb filter puts the metallic shine on your patches known from many glitch and progressive tracks. And The new arpeggiator allows you to modulate any of the parameters available to the modulation matrix.

Overdrive Stomp Boxes

OS4 for the entire Virus TI line of synthesizers brings 6 more distortion flavors to the table, modeled on vintage guitar distortion pedals. Every one of these classic pedals is famous for its distinctive character and has been exploited by some of the greatest guitar heroes of all time. The virtual stomp boxes feature carefully modeled distortion curves and tonal characteristics and include tone controls where appropriate.



Mint Overdrive: The sound of this one just screams tubes - a very special kind of overdrive which results in a wonderful smokey tone. Good for achieving a subtle distortion effect whilst still retaining headroom for dynamics.

Curry Overdrive: A more extreme distortion, like in the original, this does not feature a Tone control.

Saffron Overdrive: The 'orange' one. A very harsh distortion, popular with the grunge movement.

Onion Overdrive: A big distortion effect famous for its fuzzy character.

Pepper Overdrive: A clear, powerful distortion thatʼs perfect for making leads cut right through the mix. Tone control to soften sound with a lowpass filter.

Chili Overdrive: A classic "fuzzbox" overdrive. No tone control, just in-your-face fuzz.

Vowel Filter

This effect is a simple and effective way to vocalize any sound similar to the way a talk box or vocoder would do.

Comb Filter

The new comb filter creates everything from subtle, pitched overtones to extreme time-warped deconstruction of any given patch.

Arpeggiator To Matrix

OS4 for the Virus TI series introduces a powerful new feature that allows you use the arpeggiator pattern to modulate any of the parameters available to the modulation matrix. You can use this to create dynamic, rhythmical patterns within a sound, similar to what you can achieve with a step sequencer.

OS4 will become available shortly and is a free update for all Virus TI users.

For more information, visit http://www.accessmusic.de

