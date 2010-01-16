NAMM 2010: Yamaha unveils FSX electro-acoustic guitars

PRESS RELEASE: Yamaha's longest-standing guitar line, the FG series was the company's first foray into steel-string guitars with the classic mid-1960s FG140 and FG180 models.

Today's FG's remain true to Yamaha's original FG principles of making a truly great guitar at an affordable price. With an expanded line including not only FG dreadnought-style acoustic guitars but also FGX cutaway electro-acoustic models, FS folk-sized acoustics and FJX mini-jumbo electro-acoustics, 2010 sees the expansion of the line to include all-new FSX cutaway folk-sized electro-acoustics.

Specified in line with the FGX and FJX720 and 730 models, the new FSX guitars offer the workhorse dependability, outstanding acoustic and amplified performance and effortless playability for which the FG range is known coupled with the more focused, subtler sound of the smaller body style - perfect for fingerpicking, lead work and those looking for a different acoustic voice.

Available as the FSX720SC and FSX730SC models, the new electro-acoustics feature solid Sitka spruce tops, nato or rosewood back & sides, a choice of piezo or Yamaha-exclusive ART contact pickup systems and Yamaha's own preamp systems featuring class-leading ergonomics, ultra-musical EQ and on-board chromatic tuners.

As part of the FG lineup, the new models also feature Yamaha's FG construction specification including a hand-fitted dovetail neck joint and 3T Construction - Thinner back & sides (2.5mm total thickness), Thinner neck and Thinner finish (0.25mm thickness) all designed to improved resonance and playability.

The new FSX models will be available from April 2010 and are offered in a choice of natural, black or brown sunburst finishes.

